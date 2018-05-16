Linda Mccartneys Vegetarian Fish Goujons 189G

Product Description
- Vegetarian Formed-Fish Style Goujons Made from Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein; in a Crispy Lemon and Parsley Breadcrumb Coating.
- Meat Free Pioneer Since 1991
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
- Pack size: 189G
Information
Ingredients
Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein (50%) (Water, Soya Protein, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Soya Bean Oil, Natural Flavouring), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Potato Flake, Soya Protein Concentrate, Chickpea Flour, Lemon Juice, Wheat Gluten, Natural Flavouring, Stabiliser: Methyl Cellulose, Salt, Cornflour, Sunflower Oil, Yeast, Parsley, Raising Agents: Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates, Wheat Starch, Lemon Oil
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Wheat
Storage
For use by date see front of pack. Keep refrigerated.Once opened, consume within 24 hours and always within the use by date. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Ensure food is piping hot. Appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Remove all packaging.
Preheat oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6. Place 2 vegetarian goujons onto a preheated baking tray and cook in the centre of the oven for 10 minutes, turning halfway through cooking.
Recycling info
Lid. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Linda McCartney Foods,
- Holt Road,
- Fakenham,
- Norfolk,
- NR21 8EH,
- UK.
Return to
- Linda McCartney Foods,
- Holt Road,
- Fakenham,
- Norfolk,
- NR21 8EH,
- UK.
- Hain Celestial,
- First Floor,
- Elm Court,
- Boreenmanna Road,
- Cork,
- T12 HHW2,
Net Contents
189g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(cooked as per instructions) per 100g:
|Energy
|1085kJ/259kcal
|Fat
|13.0g
|of which saturates
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|19.1g
|of which sugars
|2.2g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|Protein
|15.1g
|Salt
|0.98g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.