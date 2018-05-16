We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Linda Mccartneys Vegetarian Fish Goujons 189G

£ 2.50
£13.23/kg

Product Description

  • Vegetarian Formed-Fish Style Goujons Made from Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein; in a Crispy Lemon and Parsley Breadcrumb Coating.
  • Meat Free Pioneer Since 1991
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Pack size: 189G

Information

Ingredients

Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein (50%) (Water, Soya Protein, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Soya Bean Oil, Natural Flavouring), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Potato Flake, Soya Protein Concentrate, Chickpea Flour, Lemon Juice, Wheat Gluten, Natural Flavouring, Stabiliser: Methyl Cellulose, Salt, Cornflour, Sunflower Oil, Yeast, Parsley, Raising Agents: Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates, Wheat Starch, Lemon Oil

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

For use by date see front of pack. Keep refrigerated.Once opened, consume within 24 hours and always within the use by date. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Ensure food is piping hot. Appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Remove all packaging.
Preheat oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6. Place 2 vegetarian goujons onto a preheated baking tray and cook in the centre of the oven for 10 minutes, turning halfway through cooking.

Recycling info

Lid. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Linda McCartney Foods,
  • Holt Road,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8EH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Linda McCartney Foods,
  • Holt Road,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8EH,
  • UK.
  • Hain Celestial,
  • First Floor,
  • Elm Court,
  • Boreenmanna Road,
  • Cork,
  • T12 HHW2,

Net Contents

189g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(cooked as per instructions) per 100g:
Energy1085kJ/259kcal
Fat13.0g
of which saturates1.1g
Carbohydrate19.1g
of which sugars2.2g
Fibre2.7g
Protein15.1g
Salt0.98g
