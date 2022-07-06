We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Yo! Korean Bbq Pork 400G

5(3)Write a review
£ 4.00
£10.00/kg
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Cooked marinated pork in a garlic and chilli sauce with pickled vegetables and sticky rice.
  • For Mo' YO! follow us on social and at yosushi.com
  • Since YO! burst onto the scene back in 1997 and introduced vibrant Japanese food and the kaiten conveyor belt to UK, we've never stopped exploring the rich culinary traditions of Japan. Our freshly prepared dishes are bursting with the authentic tastes and textures of the country that invented sushi & katsu curry. Now you can enjoy our delicious range of Japan-inspired dishes in your own home. Time to grab life by the chopsticks!
  • Manufactured by Kerry Foods Limited under license from YO! Sushi Limited and YO! Sushi UK Limited.
  • Marinated pork in a Korean inspired chilli and garlic sauce served with sticky rice
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Rice (Water, Round Grain Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Lime Leaf), Cooked Marinated Pork (15%) (Sliced Pork, Sugar, Fermented Soya Bean, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Honey, Rice Wine, Cornflour, Salt, Toasted Sesame Oil, Fermented Red Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Vinegar, Wheat, Spices, Wheat Flour, Colours (Paprika Extract, Plain Caramel), Garlic, Cane Molasses, Ginger Powder, Chilli Powder), Water, Spring Onion, Red Cabbage, Rice Vinegar, Red Radish, Carrot, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Ginger, Garlic, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Salt, Fermented Soya Bean, Wheat, Chilli Powder, Cane Molasses, Toasted Sesame Oil, Garlic Purée, Onion Purée, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast Extract, Red Chilli, Barley Malt Extract, Cumin, Oregano, Spirit Vinegar

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts and Peanuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For use by date; see front of pack. Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Do not exceed the use by date. Once opened, use immediately.Suitable for freezing. Freeze as soon after purchase as possible and within the use by date. Use within one month.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Remove sleeve. Pierce film. Place on a microwaveable plate and heat.
800w 4 mins 30 secs, 900w 4 mins
If cooking from frozen, halfway through heating, peel back film and stir components individually. Re-cover and continue heating. Allow to stand for 1 minute. Stir before serving. Do not reheat.

Instructions: For best results heat from chilled.
Appliances vary, these instructions have been given as a guide.

Produce of

Produced in the UK using British pork

Number of uses

This pack contains a single serving

Warnings

  • WARNING: Whole lime leaves may be present.

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Kerry Foods Ltd,
  • Thorpe Lea Manor,
  • Thorpe Lea Road,
  • Egham,
  • Surrey,
  • TW20 8HY.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as consumed) Per 100g(as consumed) Per Pack
Energy605kJ2304kJ
-143kcal546kcal
Fat3.5g13.2g
of which saturates0.8g3.0g
Carbohydrate22.2g84.4g
of which sugars5.1g19.4g
Fibre1.1g4.1g
Protein5.4g20.4g
Salt0.68g2.58g
This pack contains a single serving--

Safety information

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Delicious!

5 stars

Really surprised how good this is. Delicious combination of flavours with just the right amount of pork. This will be a popular purchase, if it’s regularly restocked!

Super tasty!

5 stars

As a Yo! Branded product I was excited to try this. 4 mins in the microwave and it is piping hot. It doesn't look appetising on the plate but SMELLS AMAZING! The pickled veg goes really well with it, I wasn't sure about it but still tried it and glad I did! It was pretty spicy. I would definitely say its hotter than mild. Not a lot of pork but I really don't mind. It was delicious and I would definitely purchase again!

Never seen this product before and after seeing it

5 stars

Never seen this product before and after seeing it just once, it's gone for ever, perhaps. It is the most tasty, wonderful ready meal I have ever tasted in my entire life. Fresh vegetables, massive range, and the stick rice and Korean style spices, wow, it stands out in the crowd, OMG wonderful. Just superb.

