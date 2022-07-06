Yo! Korean Bbq Pork 400G

Delicious!
Really surprised how good this is. Delicious combination of flavours with just the right amount of pork. This will be a popular purchase, if it’s regularly restocked!
Super tasty!
As a Yo! Branded product I was excited to try this. 4 mins in the microwave and it is piping hot. It doesn't look appetising on the plate but SMELLS AMAZING! The pickled veg goes really well with it, I wasn't sure about it but still tried it and glad I did! It was pretty spicy. I would definitely say its hotter than mild. Not a lot of pork but I really don't mind. It was delicious and I would definitely purchase again!
Never seen this product before and after seeing it
Never seen this product before and after seeing it just once, it's gone for ever, perhaps. It is the most tasty, wonderful ready meal I have ever tasted in my entire life. Fresh vegetables, massive range, and the stick rice and Korean style spices, wow, it stands out in the crowd, OMG wonderful. Just superb.