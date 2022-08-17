We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco F* Salted Caramel 2 Hidden Centre Puddings 270G

Tesco F* Salted Caramel 2 Hidden Centre Puddings 270G

Finest Dinner for Two - Dessert

One pudding

Energy
1844kJ
440kcal
22%of the reference intake
Fat
21.7g

high

31%of the reference intake
Saturates
13.9g

high

70%of the reference intake
Sugars
31.0g

high

34%of the reference intake
Salt
0.45g

medium

8%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Baked chocolate sponges with melting salted caramel centre.
  • Our chefs make our rich chocolate sponge and fill with a rich buttery salted caramel sauce and bake gently to give a soft gooey texture.
  • Indulgent, rich chocolate sponge filled with a rich smooth caramel centre.
  • Pack size: 270G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Salted Caramel Sauce (21%) [Double Cream (Milk), Dark Brown Sugar, Water, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Cornflour, Butter (Milk), Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colour (Plain Caramel), Flavouring], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Dark Chocolate (4.5%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Milk Chocolate (4.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Single Cream (Milk), Whole Milk, Water, Coconut Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Pasteurised Egg White, Cornflour, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: HEATING INSTRUCTIONS Remove outer packaging and film lid.
800W/900W 40 secs
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute.

Steam
Instructions: STEAM 20 mins Place sealed pot in a lidded saucepan, add enough boiling water to allow the pot just to float. Replace lid, bring back to the boil and simmer. Do not allow to boil dry.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle Pot. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

270g e (2x135g)

3 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Disappointing

3 stars

This was far too gluey! Stuck to my teeth, tongue and roof of mouth. Hard to swallow. Would not recommend.

Chocolate pudding too heavy

3 stars

I was expecting a sponge, so probably my fault, but it was a heavy pudding. The caramel was lovely but I just found it too stodgy for me.

Disappointing

2 stars

The caramel sauce was ok, but the chocolate sponge was tasteless. Very disappointing.

