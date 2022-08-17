Tesco F* Salted Caramel 2 Hidden Centre Puddings 270G

Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Salted Caramel Sauce (21%) [Double Cream (Milk), Dark Brown Sugar, Water, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Cornflour, Butter (Milk), Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colour (Plain Caramel), Flavouring], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Dark Chocolate (4.5%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Milk Chocolate (4.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Single Cream (Milk), Whole Milk, Water, Coconut Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Pasteurised Egg White, Cornflour, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate).
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.
Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze.
Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Keep refrigerated.