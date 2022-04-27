Just Love Vegan Chocolate & Orange Cake

very good value, yum city
Only bits I DON'T like: packaging excessive, the funny star thingies. THAT said, I love it. Pain to get decent vegan baked goods and chocolate cake, like ice cream, is the rarest. Moistness depends on date life, easy to keep in an airtight container and take your time over a week or so. You COULD share it, but it is chocolate so why do that? I only buy occasionally as it is quite rich, but I do have more of a savoury palette. Shame Tesco only do this one, keep buying and they might expand the range (hint).
Nice but not very big
Tastes fine, I wasn’t sure what to expect as it’s a vegan cake but it was ok, similar to other chocolate cakes I normally have. My only criticism is that it’s quite small and a bit pricy given the size.
Delicious moist cake
Bought as a birthday cake for my daughter as we couldn't find our normal Chocolate Caterpillar cake on the website (VERY DISAPPOINTED)! very pleasantly surprised as thIS cake was moist and delicious and similar to chocolate fudge cake in texture. The orange and chocolate flavours were well balanced. Too small for 8 servings though. There were 3 of us and we ate it all.
Absolutely delicious!
Absolutely delicious!
bit dry
It's a very nice cake but it is very dry
A Truly Exquisite Cake
I am not a vegan, but I do understand what makes a very fine cake indeed! This is it! Faultless texture, rich indulgent chocolate, rewarding and complex orange notes. Lovely generous filling and topping Just a totally heavenly cake! You will not be disappointed by this!!!
This is the best most moreish vegan cake I have tr
This is the best most moreish vegan cake I have tried. It's moist and full of flavour
If I could give zero stars, I would!
This cake was unbelievably dry and crumbly. The frosting between layers was all but absent. If I’d ever eaten vaguely chocolate flavoured sawdust at any point in my life, then I think this is what they would be like - just compacted into cake form. Steer clear and avoid the inevitable disappointment.