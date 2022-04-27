We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Just Love Vegan Chocolate & Orange Cake

Just Love Vegan Chocolate & Orange Cake
Product Description

  • Chocolate and Orange Flavoured Sponge Cake, Filled and Covered with Chocolate and Orange Flavoured Frosting, Decorated with Edible Lustred Dark Chocolate Drops and Icing Decorations.
  • Lovingly created with you in mind
  • Chocolate orange sponge cake filled and covered with a rich chocolate and orange frosting, hand finished with edible lustred dark chocolate drops and soft icing decorations.
  • Our promise
  • As the owner of Just Love Food Company, I know the importance of getting this right - two of my three children have a nut allergy...
  • I also know the importance of great tasting cake!
  • This is a great tasting cake and is also Nut Safe.
  • Lovingly created in you in mind.
  • Mike Woods
  • Our values
  • - Accuracy
  • - Knowledge
  • - Creativity
  • - Integrity
  • - Community & staff development
  • - Collaboration
  • Our commitment
  • At Just Love Food company, we want to give you reassurance that we understand the importance of safe allergy management. We guarantee complete clarity on all declared allergens and we have extensive procedures in place to make these claims.
  • If you'd like to know more, please get in touch
  • RSPO Certified Sustainable Palm Oil - Mixed, 9-0485-14-100-00
  • Egg and Milk Free
  • Made in a nut free peanut free factory
  • No artificial colour or flavours
  • Suitable for vegans

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil), Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Soya Protein (Water, Hulled Soya Beans, Acidity Regulators (Dipotassium Phosphate, Monopotassium Phosphate), Calcium Carbonate, Flavourings, Sea Salt, Stabiliser (Gellan, Gum)), Cocoa Powder, Water, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Carboxymethycellulose, Polyglycerol Ester of Fatty Acids), Dark Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Vinegar, Flavourings, Corn Starch, Salt, Sugar Gum (Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Palm & Rapeseed), Water, Sugar, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Stabiliser (Tragacanth Gum)), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colours (Iron Oxide, Titanium Dioxide), Antioxidants (Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid), Chocolate contains 60% Cocoa Solids

Allergy Information

  • For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For Best Before See Top of Pack. Once Opened Store in a Airtight Container, in a Cool Dry Place Away from Strong Odours.

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Serve
  • Remove collar, place cake onto a flat surface and with a serrated knife, cut using a sawing action.
  • Make sure you clean the blade between slices.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Board. Recyclable Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Just Love Foods Company,
  • Unit 6 Oakdale Court,
  • Bryn Brithdir,
  • Oakdale Business Park,
  • Blackwoo,
  • NP12 2AD.

Return to

  • Just Love Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy this cake at its very best. If you are not completely satisfied, please retain in box and proof of purchase. Please contact our customer care manager at the address below or visit our website
  • www.justlovefoodcompany.com
  • Just Love Foods Company,
  • Unit 6 Oakdale Court,
  • Bryn Brithdir,
  • Oakdale Business Park,
  • Blackwoo,
  • NP12 2AD.
  • Or
  • Seerys Heatherfield Ltd,
  • 2-4 Barrowside,

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 54g sliceper sliceAdult RI
Energy kJ18169818,400
Energy kcal434k23411.5%2,000
Fat22.5g12.2g17%70g
- of which saturates10.4g5.6g28%20g
Carbohydrate53g28.6g11%260g
- of which sugar35g18.9g21%90g
Protein3.8g2.1g4%50g
Salt0.4g0.22g4%6g
Serves 8----
8 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

very good value, yum city

4 stars

Only bits I DON'T like: packaging excessive, the funny star thingies. THAT said, I love it. Pain to get decent vegan baked goods and chocolate cake, like ice cream, is the rarest. Moistness depends on date life, easy to keep in an airtight container and take your time over a week or so. You COULD share it, but it is chocolate so why do that? I only buy occasionally as it is quite rich, but I do have more of a savoury palette. Shame Tesco only do this one, keep buying and they might expand the range (hint).

Nice but not very big

5 stars

Tastes fine, I wasn’t sure what to expect as it’s a vegan cake but it was ok, similar to other chocolate cakes I normally have. My only criticism is that it’s quite small and a bit pricy given the size.

Delicious moist cake

5 stars

Bought as a birthday cake for my daughter as we couldn't find our normal Chocolate Caterpillar cake on the website (VERY DISAPPOINTED)! very pleasantly surprised as thIS cake was moist and delicious and similar to chocolate fudge cake in texture. The orange and chocolate flavours were well balanced. Too small for 8 servings though. There were 3 of us and we ate it all.

Absolutely delicious!

5 stars

Absolutely delicious!

bit dry

3 stars

It's a very nice cake but it is very dry

A Truly Exquisite Cake

5 stars

I am not a vegan, but I do understand what makes a very fine cake indeed! This is it! Faultless texture, rich indulgent chocolate, rewarding and complex orange notes. Lovely generous filling and topping Just a totally heavenly cake! You will not be disappointed by this!!!

This is the best most moreish vegan cake I have tr

5 stars

This is the best most moreish vegan cake I have tried. It's moist and full of flavour

If I could give zero stars, I would!

1 stars

This cake was unbelievably dry and crumbly. The frosting between layers was all but absent. If I’d ever eaten vaguely chocolate flavoured sawdust at any point in my life, then I think this is what they would be like - just compacted into cake form. Steer clear and avoid the inevitable disappointment.

