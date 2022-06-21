We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Fragrant Pilau Rice 300G

3(2)
Tesco Finest Fragrant Pilau Rice 300G

This product's currently out of stock

½ of a pack

Energy
835kJ
197kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
1.5g

low

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

Typical values per 100g: Energy 557kJ / 132kcal

Product Description

  • Basmati rice cooked with spices.
  • Our chefs have created the perfect accompaniment to our Indian range, enhancing our rice with a bespoke blend of spices, all tempered to release their natural flavours. The delicate lemon rice is cooked with ginger, lemon juice and green chilli. Our rice is enhanced with mustard seeds and curry leaves for a well rounded flavour.
  • Enhanced with a bespoke blend of spices, all tempered to release their natural flavours.
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Basmati Rice, Ginger Purée, Lemon Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Green Chilli Purée, Curry Leaf, Cumin Seed, Black Mustard Seed, Colour (Curcumin).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove sleeve and pierce film lid several times. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Remove sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
800W 3 mins / 900W 2 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (150g)
Energy557kJ / 132kcal835kJ / 197kcal
Fat1.0g1.5g
Saturates0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate26.9g40.4g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre1.8g2.7g
Protein2.8g4.2g
Salt<0.01g0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
Best rice

5 stars

Best rice available for take away

Bland.

1 stars

Bland, flavourless, pointless.

