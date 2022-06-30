Birds Eye Chicken Shop Buttermilk Chicken Strips 350G

good taste but not plenty
good taste but not plenty
Poor substitute
Nowhere near as tasty as the Tesco Breaded Mini Chicken Fillets 300G. Please bring the Breaded Mini Chicken Fillets back.
As good as major chickenshop
Yes they were on offer at the time .my grandson loved them.
Absolutely delicious❤
These chicken strips are really delicious, they are real chicken & not like the chicken dippers that taste like chopped & shaped chicken? Hope tesco keeps them available? As my diet is limited.
They looked good on the packet but....
the packet proved to be a flavour-free zone. Can't say any more than that really. A totally taste-free experience.