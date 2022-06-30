We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Birds Eye Chicken Shop Buttermilk Chicken Strips 350G

3.4(5)Write a review
Birds Eye Chicken Shop Buttermilk Chicken Strips 350G
£ 4.00
£11.43/kg

Per 1/3 pack oven baked provides:

Energy
845kJ
200kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
3.9g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.3g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.92g

medium

15%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provies

Product Description

  • Cooked marinated chicken breast strips, coated in buttermilk breadcrumbs, lightly fried.
  • For a sustainable tomorrow
  • Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
  • birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
  • Why does it say made with 100% chicken breast if it's 71% chicken breast? Made with 100% chicken breast means we use only chicken breast meat in our range. The other 29% relates to the other tasty ingredients such as the coating.
  • Our strips are made with 100% chicken breast, wrapped in a tasty buttermilk coating.
  • Who doesn't love a chicken takeaway?
  • With our Chicken Shop™ range you can now have with our delicious takeaway chicken straight from your freezer!
  • 'Birds Eye' and "the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited
  • Made with 100% Chicken Breast
  • No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives
  • Pack size: 350G

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (71%), Water, Starch (Maize, Wheat), Rapeseed Oil, Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Flour (Maize, Wheat), Durum Wheat Semolina, Salt, Skimmed Milk Powder, Wheat Gluten, Natural Flavouring (contains Milk), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Dextrose, Sugar, Citric Acid, Yeast, Garlic Extract, Calcium Carbonate, Onion Oil, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredients in capital letters.

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Tasty when Oven Baked Straight from The Freezer.
200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas mark 6, 20-25 Mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Remove the Buttermilk Strips from the packaging and place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Turn over halfway through cooking.
Cook until crisp and golden.
- Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
- These instructions are guidelines only.
- Do not refreeze after defrosting.

Number of uses

This Pack Contains 3 Portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Return to

  • Careline information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1800 817 358
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,
  • Naas,

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g ProviesPer 1/3 Pack Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ721kJ845kJ
- kcal171kcal200kcal
Fat3.4g3.9g
- of which Saturates0.5g0.5g
Carbohydrate15g18g
- of which Sugars1.9g2.3g
Fibre<0.5g0.5g
Protein20g23g
Salt0.79g0.92g
This Pack Contains 3 Portions--

Safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

View all Frozen Breaded Chicken

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

5 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

good taste but not plenty

4 stars

good taste but not plenty

Poor substitute

2 stars

Nowhere near as tasty as the Tesco Breaded Mini Chicken Fillets 300G. Please bring the Breaded Mini Chicken Fillets back.

As good as major chickenshop

5 stars

Yes they were on offer at the time .my grandson loved them.

Absolutely delicious❤

5 stars

These chicken strips are really delicious, they are real chicken & not like the chicken dippers that taste like chopped & shaped chicken? Hope tesco keeps them available? As my diet is limited.

They looked good on the packet but....

1 stars

the packet proved to be a flavour-free zone. Can't say any more than that really. A totally taste-free experience.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here