Tesco Organic Sweetcorn 500G

Organic Sweetcorn Kernels, simply frozen after being cut from the cob.
NATURALLY SWEET Frozen within hours of harvest to capture the peak of freshness
Pack size: 500G
Information
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: 800W 5 mins /900W 4 mins 30 secs. Place in a microwaveable bowl and add 2-3 tablespoons (30-45ml) water. Cover and heat on full power for 2 mins 30 secs (800W / 900W). Stir, re-cover and heat on full power for a further 2 mins 30 secs (800W) / 2 mins (900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking. Drain well before serving.
Hob Instructions: For best results boil from frozen: Place in boiling water and bring back to the boil. Cover and simmer for 4-5 mins. Drain well before serving.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.