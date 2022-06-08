We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Organic Sweetcorn 500G

3(2)
Tesco Organic Sweetcorn 500G
£ 1.50
£3.00/kg

Per 80g

Energy
257kJ
61kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
1.1g

low

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.1g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Organic sweetcorn.
  • Organic Sweetcorn Kernels, simply frozen after being cut from the cob.
  • NATURALLY SWEET Frozen within hours of harvest to capture the peak of freshness
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W 5 mins /900W 4 mins 30 secs.
Place in a microwaveable bowl and add 2-3 tablespoons (30-45ml) water.
Cover and heat on full power for 2 mins 30 secs (800W / 900W).
Stir, re-cover and heat on full power for a further 2 mins 30 secs (800W) / 2 mins (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Drain well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: For best results boil from frozen:
Place in boiling water and bring back to the boil.
Cover and simmer for 4-5 mins.
Drain well before serving.

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw.

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw.

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Very tasty corn, I wish they had it on the cob too

5 stars

Very tasty corn, I wish they had it on the cob too.

Very poor quality,the husk was so tough it made th

1 stars

Very poor quality,the husk was so tough it made the corn inedible.Threw the re3st of packet away.

