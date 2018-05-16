We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

This Isn't Pork Plant-Based Stuffing 240G

This Isn't Pork Plant-Based Stuffing 240G
£ 3.00
£12.50/kg

New

1 portion (2 pigs in blankets) contains
  • Energy228kJ 54kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.7g
    2%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt0.61g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Plant-based stuffing balls, made from pea protein and mushroom, seasoned with dried apple, sage and onion.
  • Introducing fat 2.0
  • Fat makes animal-based meat taste lush. So - we invented Fat 2.0 from olive oil. It crisps up, adds succulence and we patented it so you can't copy us. All it took was several million £, 6 food scientists and some olives.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • 100% Plant-Based
  • High in Protein and Fibre
  • Proudly GMO-Free
  • Plant-Based Sage & Apple Stuffing
  • Suitable for Vegetarians & Vegans
  • Pack size: 240G
  • High in Protein
  • High in Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Water, Mushroom (20%), Pea Flour, Onion (3%), Stabilisers (Processed Eucheuma seaweed, Methyl Cellulose), Dried Apple (2.2%), Pea Fibre, Pea Protein (1.6%), Pea Starch, Sugar, Maize Flour, Yeast Extract, Olive Oil, Salt, Dextrin, Dextrose, Dried Onion, Natural, Flavouring, Sage, Cracked Black Pepper, Maize Starch, Textured Pea Protein, Garlic Powder, Parsley Porcini Mushroom Powder, Palm Oil, Rice Flour, Ground Nutmeg, Yeast, Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite), Thickeners (Konjac, Xanthan Gum), Ground Mace, Thyme, White Pepper, Pea Protein Isolate, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Hydroxide)

Allergy Information

  • Produced in an environment that also handles Cereals containing Gluten. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, refrigerate pack and eat within 24 hours. Do not exceed the use by date. Not suitable for freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Drizzle stuffing with oil and cook in preheated oven (200°C/180°C fan) for 9-10 mins, turning midway.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Number of uses

One pack contains 6 portions

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  This™,
  The Aircraft Factory,
  100 Cambridge Grove,
  London,
  W6 0LE.

Return to

  Contact This™
  Email us: shout@this.co
  • or write to us:
  • This™,
  • The Aircraft Factory,
  • 100 Cambridge Grove,
  • London,
  • W6 0LE.

Net Contents

190g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy kJ501
Energy kcal119
Fat2.6g
(of which Saturates)1.0g
Carbohydrate18g
(of which Sugars)4.0g
Fibre6.6g
Protein5.9g
Salt1.3g
