Tesco Finest Christmas Pudding Orange Liquor 100G

Really Nice
Moist packed with fruit and tasty,I can recommend it happily
medium
medium
high
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1406kJ / 334kcal
INGREDIENTS: Vine Fruits (38%) [Raisins, Sultanas, Currants], Demerara Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Brandy (4%), Candied Mixed Peel [Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Lemon Peel, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Glacé Cherries (3%) [Cherry, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Colour (Anthocyanins), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Palm Oil, Amontillado Sherry, Almonds, Orange Liqueur (2.5%), Cognac (2%), Cider, Sweetened Dried Cranberries [Sugar, Cranberry], Concentrated Orange Juice, Humectant (Glycerol), Orange Peel, Ruby Port, Single Cream (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Molasses, Rice Flour, Colour (Plain Caramel), Lemon Peel, Sunflower Oil, Mixed Spice, Orange Oil, Salt, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Protein, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Fat.
Store in a cool, dry place.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 50 secs / 900W 40 secs
For best results microwave.
Leave in plastic bowl and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Stand for 1 minute after heating.
Remove the film lid and turn upside down onto a plate.
Steam
Instructions: 30 mins Leave in plastic pot with film lid on. Place in a steamer over boiling water, or alternatively, use a large saucepan with a trivet or an upturned heat-resistant saucer. Place the pot on the trivet/saucer and add boiling water to come 1/3 of the way up the basin. Steam with the film lid on for 30 minutes, topping up with boiling water as necessary. Do not allow to boil dry. Remove the film lid and turn upside down onto a plate.
1 Servings
Carton. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Pot. Recycle
100g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pudding (100g)
|Energy
|1406kJ / 334kcal
|1406kJ / 334kcal
|Fat
|6.9g
|6.9g
|Saturates
|3.4g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|62.3g
|62.3g
|Sugars
|45.9g
|45.9g
|Fibre
|4.7g
|4.7g
|Protein
|3.2g
|3.2g
|Salt
|0.12g
|0.12g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove cherry stones, some may remain.Warning: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of nut shell.Caution: Contains alcohol..
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Moist packed with fruit and tasty,I can recommend it happily