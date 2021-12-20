We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Christmas Pudding Orange Liquor 100G

Tesco Finest Christmas Pudding Orange Liquor 100G
£1.50
£1.50/100g

Each pudding

Energy
1406kJ
334kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
6.9g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.4g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Sugars
45.9g

high

51%of the reference intake
Salt
0.12g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1406kJ / 334kcal

Product Description

  • Christmas pudding made with vine fruits, brandy, glacé cherries, amontillado sherry, almonds, orange liqueur and cognac.
  • Packed with juicy vine fruits, cherries, cranberries and almonds steeped in a mixture of cider, orange liqueur, amontillado sherry & ruby port and finished with a splash of brandy & cognac for an intensely fruity flavour. The orange liqueur in this recipe gives this Christmas pudding a zesty twist, with a warming finish.
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vine Fruits (38%) [Raisins, Sultanas, Currants], Demerara Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Brandy (4%), Candied Mixed Peel [Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Lemon Peel, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Glacé Cherries (3%) [Cherry, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Colour (Anthocyanins), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Palm Oil, Amontillado Sherry, Almonds, Orange Liqueur (2.5%), Cognac (2%), Cider, Sweetened Dried Cranberries [Sugar, Cranberry], Concentrated Orange Juice, Humectant (Glycerol), Orange Peel, Ruby Port, Single Cream (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Molasses, Rice Flour, Colour (Plain Caramel), Lemon Peel, Sunflower Oil, Mixed Spice, Orange Oil, Salt, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Protein, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Fat.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 50 secs / 900W 40 secs
For best results microwave.
Leave in plastic bowl and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Stand for 1 minute after heating.
Remove the film lid and turn upside down onto a plate.

Steam
Instructions: 30 mins Leave in plastic pot with film lid on. Place in a steamer over boiling water, or alternatively, use a large saucepan with a trivet or an upturned heat-resistant saucer. Place the pot on the trivet/saucer and add boiling water to come 1/3 of the way up the basin. Steam with the film lid on for 30 minutes, topping up with boiling water as necessary. Do not allow to boil dry. Remove the film lid and turn upside down onto a plate.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer packaging.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove cherry stones, some may remain.Warning: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of nut shell.Caution: Contains alcohol..

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Pot. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pudding (100g)
Energy1406kJ / 334kcal1406kJ / 334kcal
Fat6.9g6.9g
Saturates3.4g3.4g
Carbohydrate62.3g62.3g
Sugars45.9g45.9g
Fibre4.7g4.7g
Protein3.2g3.2g
Salt0.12g0.12g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Really Nice

5 stars

Moist packed with fruit and tasty,I can recommend it happily

