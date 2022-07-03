We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Birds Eye Green Cuisine 2 Cauliflower Burgers 227G

3.1(10)Write a review
image 1 of Birds Eye Green Cuisine 2 Cauliflower Burgers 227G
£ 2.50
£11.02/kg

Per burger oven baked provides:

Energy
727kJ
174kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
8.0g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.6g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.0g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.0g

medium

17%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Vegetable burger made with cauliflower, sundried tomato and mozzarella, in a light batter, lightly fried.
  • Enjoy as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
  • For a Sustainable Tomorrow
  • Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
  • birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
  • Looking for Meat Free family dinner ideas with a twist? Discover Birds Eye Green Cuisine Cauliflower, Sundried Tomato & Mozzarella Burgers.
  • We select our vegetables carefully from fields, take all the protein goodness, and then add delicious herbs and spices for extra flavour.
  • Benefits:
  • - Powered by plants
  • - Meat Free
  • - Source of protein and fibre
  • - Full of vegetables
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • - No artificial colours or flavours
  • *Protein contributes towards the maintenance of muscle mass.
  • Why not try our
  • Cauliflower Burger served on a bed of herby potatoes & a fresh garden salad?
  • 'Birds Eye' and 'the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited
  • Powered by plants
  • Full of Veg
  • Source of protein and fibre
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 227G
  • Source of Protein
  • Source of Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Cauliflower (42%), Water, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (13%), Potato Flakes, Sundried Tomatoes (3%) (Tomatoes, Salt), Rapeseed Oil, Herbs, Bamboo Fibre, Starch (Wheat, Maize), Flour (Wheat, Rice), Salt, Stabiliser (Methylcellulose), White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredients in capital letters.

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: To prepare...
Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
- Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
- These instructions are guidelines only.
- Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Grill
Instructions: Alternatively, grill
Medium Grill 15-20 mins
Pre-heat the grill.
Turn over frequently.
Cook until crisp and golden.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas Mark 7, 18-20 mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Turn over halfway through cooking.
Cook until crisp and golden.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Return to

  • Careline information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77 Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1800 817 358
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,
  • Naas,
  • Co. Kildare,

Net Contents

227g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per Burger Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ637727
- kcal152174
Fat7.0g8.0g
- of which Saturates2.3g2.6g
Carbohydrate14g16g
- of which Sugars0.9g1.0g
Fibre3.9g4.4g
Protein6.4g7.3g
Salt0.90g1.0g
This pack contains 2 portions--
View all Frozen Sausages, Burgers & Bacon

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

10 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Used as a lunch time meal with steamed veg rice. H

5 stars

Used as a lunch time meal with steamed veg rice. Hubby really enjoyed as a bit different and full of flavour.

just didnt taste great and the price made them eve

2 stars

just didnt taste great and the price made them even more disappointing

Tasty

5 stars

Very tasty and enjoyable

Puzzled by the bad reviews...

5 stars

I don't see why the vegan freaks are complaining; it says 'vegetarian' on the box, not 'vegan', so what's the problem? I don't care for commercial meaty burgers which are often only useful for re-soling my shoes, but these veggie ones are a nice change.

Fantastic burgers! Put on a burger bun with mashed

5 stars

Fantastic burgers! Put on a burger bun with mashed avo and other greens veggies of your choice - yum!

Where are the tomatoes?

1 stars

Not very nice. Not very tasty, although there is a slightly weird curry spice taste which is most unappealing. Also, we saw no evidence of the sundried tomatoes. You can see them in the photo but they were most definitely absent from the burgers. Not a great texture either. Overall, very disappointing, we definitely won't buy them again.

NOT VEGAN! THEY CONTAIN MILK!!

1 stars

THESE ARE NOT VEGAN. IT SAYS THEY ARE ON THE BOX, DO BIRDS EYE THINK MILK IS VEGAN?! BIRDS EYE, SORT YOURSELVES OUT, THEY SHOULD NOT SAY VEGAN ON THE BOX WHEN THEY ARE NOT. BIRDS EYE, YOU ARE A DISGRACE.

Not vegan

1 stars

The photo on Tesco website says they are vegan but they have milk in them!!

Weird

2 stars

Weird. Just tasted of herby mashed potato. Strange texture. Disappointing!

Make a vegan cauliflower burger

4 stars

Make a cauliflower burger vegan and I'll buy it every week. Thank you.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here