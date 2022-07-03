Birds Eye Green Cuisine 2 Cauliflower Burgers 227G

Used as a lunch time meal with steamed veg rice. H
Used as a lunch time meal with steamed veg rice. Hubby really enjoyed as a bit different and full of flavour.
just didnt taste great and the price made them even more disappointing
Tasty
Very tasty and enjoyable
Puzzled by the bad reviews...
I don't see why the vegan freaks are complaining; it says 'vegetarian' on the box, not 'vegan', so what's the problem? I don't care for commercial meaty burgers which are often only useful for re-soling my shoes, but these veggie ones are a nice change.
Fantastic burgers! Put on a burger bun with mashed avo and other greens veggies of your choice - yum!
Where are the tomatoes?
Not very nice. Not very tasty, although there is a slightly weird curry spice taste which is most unappealing. Also, we saw no evidence of the sundried tomatoes. You can see them in the photo but they were most definitely absent from the burgers. Not a great texture either. Overall, very disappointing, we definitely won't buy them again.
NOT VEGAN! THEY CONTAIN MILK!!
THESE ARE NOT VEGAN. IT SAYS THEY ARE ON THE BOX, DO BIRDS EYE THINK MILK IS VEGAN?! BIRDS EYE, SORT YOURSELVES OUT, THEY SHOULD NOT SAY VEGAN ON THE BOX WHEN THEY ARE NOT. BIRDS EYE, YOU ARE A DISGRACE.
Not vegan
The photo on Tesco website says they are vegan but they have milk in them!!
Weird
Weird. Just tasted of herby mashed potato. Strange texture. Disappointing!
Make a vegan cauliflower burger
Make a cauliflower burger vegan and I'll buy it every week. Thank you.