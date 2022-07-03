Birds Eye Green Cuisine 2 Cauliflower Burgers 227G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: To prepare...

Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.

- Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.

- These instructions are guidelines only.

- Do Not refreeze after defrosting.



Grill

Instructions: Alternatively, grill

Medium Grill 15-20 mins

Pre-heat the grill.

Turn over frequently.

Cook until crisp and golden.



Oven cook

Instructions: 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas Mark 7, 18-20 mins

Pre-heat the oven.

Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.

Turn over halfway through cooking.

Cook until crisp and golden.

