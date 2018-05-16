We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 6 Lemon Flavoured Iced Finger Buns

Tesco 6 Lemon Flavoured Iced Finger Buns
£ 1.00
£0.17/each
One bun
  • Energy601kJ 143kcal
    7%
  • Fat3.5g
    5%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars10.0g
    11%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1504kJ / 357kcal

Product Description

  • Finger buns topped with yellow lemon flavoured icing.
  • Our finger buns are hand dipped in icing and best enjoyed with a freshly brewed cup of tea.
  • Hand Finished Fluffy finger buns topped with a tangy lemon flavoured icing

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Lemon Flavoured Icing (20%)[Sugar, Palm Oil, Water, Milk Sugar, Emulsifiers (Citric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sorbitan Monostearate), Gelling Agent (Agar), Colour (Lutein), Lemon Oil, Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid)], Water, Sugar, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne bun (40g)
Energy1504kJ / 357kcal601kJ / 143kcal
Fat8.8g3.5g
Saturates4.9g2.0g
Carbohydrate60.8g24.3g
Sugars25.1g10.0g
Fibre1.7g0.7g
Protein7.7g3.1g
Salt0.5g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
