Tesco 6 Lemon Flavoured Iced Finger Buns

Product Description
- Finger buns topped with yellow lemon flavoured icing.
- Our finger buns are hand dipped in icing and best enjoyed with a freshly brewed cup of tea.
- Hand Finished Fluffy finger buns topped with a tangy lemon flavoured icing
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Lemon Flavoured Icing (20%)[Sugar, Palm Oil, Water, Milk Sugar, Emulsifiers (Citric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sorbitan Monostearate), Gelling Agent (Agar), Colour (Lutein), Lemon Oil, Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid)], Water, Sugar, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Card. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One bun (40g)
|Energy
|1504kJ / 357kcal
|601kJ / 143kcal
|Fat
|8.8g
|3.5g
|Saturates
|4.9g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|60.8g
|24.3g
|Sugars
|25.1g
|10.0g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|0.7g
|Protein
|7.7g
|3.1g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
