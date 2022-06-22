Meridian Chocca Crunchy Chocolate Spread 240G

Very nice
Nice peanutty, chocolate flavour but as it’s from Meriden I feel like it cam’t be that bad for me!
Tastes great
Really tasty and high quality chocolate spread. highly recommended purchased as part of a promotion.
Tastes great
really choccy and very crunchy, spreads with ease, but the jar size is too small
Tasty healthier alternative
Really tasty, love that it is crunchy. It is like the perfect mix between chocolate spread and peanut. Free from all the badies so healthier than your average chocolate spread. Bought as part of a promotion.
Crunchy treat
We really enjoyed this and great as a treat.Liked the natural ingredients.Lovely chocolate and crunchy taste.Bought as part of s promotion .
Really nice chocolate spread
this is a nice alternative to sweet American style chocolate spread. the chopped nuts are a nice addition. would recommend trying
Meridian
very tasty and high quality chocolate spread. highly recommended