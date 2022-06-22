We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Meridian Chocca Crunchy Chocolate Spread 240G

4.9(7)Write a review
Meridian Chocca Crunchy Chocolate Spread 240G
£ 3.30
£1.38/100g
Product Description

  • A blend of smooth peanut, cashew, and hazelnut butter with sugar, cocoa powder, coconut and chopped peanuts.
  • At Meridian, we believe nature produces the best & tastiest ingredients. Chocca contains over 50% nutritious nuts and is blended with cocoa to create a delicious rich & creamy spread with an added crunch. Our chocolate spread also contains 50% less sugar* so you can enjoy a better munch with the whole family.
  • Proudly certified palm oil free, we believe that delicious, natural chocolate spreads simply don't need to use it. So we don't, ever! Chocolate bloom is natural, stir and enjoy!
  • Chocca is naturally gluten and dairy free, contains no added salt and is suitable for vegans and vegetarians.
  • *50% less sugar on average compared with similar UK chocolate spreads on the market.
  • No Palm Oil Ever!
  • Crunchy Chocolate Spread
  • Choc Full of Tasty Nutritious Nuts
  • Made From Natural Ingredients
  • Plant Based
  • Pack size: 240G

Information

Ingredients

Roasted Nuts (Peanut, Cashew, Hazelnut) (56%), Sugar, Sheanut Butter, Cocoa Powder (6%), Coconut Milk Powder, Sunflower Oil, Coconut Butter, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Not suitable for other Nut and Sesame allergy sufferers. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, away from heat. Consume within 3 months.Do not refrigerate. Best before end: See lid.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Ingredients may separate, stir back in.

Name and address

  • Meridian Foods Limited,
  • S021 3JW.
  • SHS Sales & Marketing Ltd,
  • Unit Q1,
  • Aerodrome Bus. Park,
  • Rathcoole,

Return to

  • For enquiries:
  • Meridian Foods Limited,
  • S021 3JW.
  • SHS Sales & Marketing Ltd,
  • Unit Q1,
  • Aerodrome Bus. Park,
  • Rathcoole,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

240g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy (kJ)2597
Energy (kcal)626
Fat (g)50
of which saturates (g)14
Carbohydrate (g)28
of which sugars (g)17
Fibre (g)4.7
Protein (g)15
Salt (g)0
7 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Very nice

5 stars

Nice peanutty, chocolate flavour but as it’s from Meriden I feel like it cam’t be that bad for me!

Tastes great

5 stars

Really tasty and high quality chocolate spread. highly recommended purchased as part of a promotion.

Tastes great

4 stars

really choccy and very crunchy, spreads with ease, but the jar size is too small

Tasty healthier alternative

5 stars

Really tasty, love that it is crunchy. It is like the perfect mix between chocolate spread and peanut. Free from all the badies so healthier than your average chocolate spread. Bought as part of a promotion.

Crunchy treat

5 stars

We really enjoyed this and great as a treat.Liked the natural ingredients.Lovely chocolate and crunchy taste.Bought as part of s promotion .

Really nice chocolate spread

5 stars

this is a nice alternative to sweet American style chocolate spread. the chopped nuts are a nice addition. would recommend trying

Meridian

5 stars

very tasty and high quality chocolate spread. highly recommended

