Patak's Plant-Based Jalfrezi Curry Sauce 345G

Patak's Plant-Based Jalfrezi Curry Sauce 345G
£1.90
£0.55/100g

Product Description

  • A Lentil and Tomato Based Sauce with Peppers and Blend of Mixed Spices.
  • Recipe inspiration: www.pataks.com
  • Chilli rating - Medium - 2
  • 100% Plant Based
  • Source of protein
  • No artificial colours, flavours, preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegans and Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 345G
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Water, Lentils (17%), Green & Red Peppers (3.5%), Dried Onion, Ground Spices (2%) [Spices, Coriander (1%)], Modified Maize Starch, Tomato (2%), Sugar, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Concentrated Tomato Purée (1%), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Cracked Coriander Seed, Acid (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts and Cereals containing Gluten.

Storage

Best Before End: See lid.Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened, use immediately.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake Well Before Opening
  • 200g Green Beans chopped to 2 inch pieces
  • A handful of coriander, chopped
  • Patak's Mango Chutney and basmati rice
  • Optional: 50g frozen sweetcorn
  • 100% Plant Based Lentil Jalfrezi for 2
  • 1 Fry the chopped green beans in 1 tbsp of Sunflower oil for 5 Mins over a high heat.
  • 2 Add the sauce and simmer for 10 Mins, until the green beans are softened. Stir through the sweetcorn 5 Mins before the end.
  • 3 Garnish with fresh, chopped coriander and serve with Patak's Mango Chutney and basmati rice.
  • Try... This sauce also tastes great with cauliflower, butternut squash or peppers.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.
  • AB Foods Polska Sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Przemysłowa 2,

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.
  • UK: 0800 0195 617
  • ROI: 0044 800 0195 617

Net Contents

345g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy289kJ/69kcal
Fat1.5g
of which saturates0.1g
Carbohydrate9.7g
of which sugars3.4g
Fibre2.7g
Protein2.8g
Salt0.60g
Stick to the Paste

1 stars

This was ghastly! There was no heat in it. It was horribly sweet and had an unnatural taste. Have used the paste before and that's what I'll buy in future.

