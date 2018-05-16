We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Zaatar Spiced Flatbread 200G

Tesco Zaatar Spiced Flatbread 200G
£ 1.30
£0.65/100g
1/4 of a flatbread
  • Energy595kJ 141kcal
    7%
  • Fat3.4g
    5%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1190kJ / 282kcal

Product Description

  • Flatbread topped with a red chilli, coriander, cumin and sumac spiced spread.
  • Hand Finished Topped with a Middle Eastern inspired aromatic spice blend and red chilli
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk) (2%), Durum Wheat Semolina, Fermented Wheat Flour, Red Chilli, Salt, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Garlic Purée, Yeast, Ground Coriander, Cumin Seed, Ground Sumac, Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Thyme.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 7-8 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 7-8 minutes.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 10-12 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10-12 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a flatbread (50g)
Energy1190kJ / 282kcal595kJ / 141kcal
Fat6.7g3.4g
Saturates1.6g0.8g
Carbohydrate44.4g22.2g
Sugars2.8g1.4g
Fibre3.0g1.5g
Protein9.6g4.8g
Salt1.1g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
