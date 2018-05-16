Tesco Finest Gunpowder Potatoes 230G

½ of a pack
- Energy
- 545kJ
-
- 130kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 4.6g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.4g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.6g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.68g
- 11%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 551kJ / 131kcal
Product Description
- Baby potatoes with spices, topped with spring onion and coriander.
- Our roasted baby potatoes are generously coated in a mix of Indian inspired spices, including Kashmiri chilli powder and cumin, giving the dish a spicy warmth and rich flavour. To finish, the potatoes are garnished with spring onion and chopped coriander. Ideal for sharing with friends and family, our Tesco Finest Indian range is inspired by the diverse and vibrant culture of India, famous for rich flavour and delicate spice mixes.
- Mildly spiced roasted baby potatoes, garnished with spring onions and coriander.
- Pack size: 230G
Information
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: OVEN 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 Chilled: 30 mins. Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: HEATING INSTRUCTIONS For best results microwave heat.
MICROWAVE Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Chilled: 800W 2 mins 30 secs / 900W 2 mins.
Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
230g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (99g**)
|Energy
|551kJ / 131kcal
|545kJ / 130kcal
|Fat
|4.7g
|4.6g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|17.2g
|17.1g
|Sugars
|2.6g
|2.6g
|Fibre
|4.1g
|4.0g
|Protein
|3.1g
|3.1g
|Salt
|0.69g
|0.68g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 230g typically weighs 198g.
|-
|-
