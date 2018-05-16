We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Wensleydale Chocolate & Orange Truckle 100G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Wensleydale Chocolate & Orange Truckle 100G
£1.00
£10.00/kg

Per 30g

Energy
487kJ
117kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
8.6g

high

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.7g

high

29%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.4g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.32g

medium

5%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Wensleydale cheese with chocolate chips and candied orange peel.
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wensleydale Cheese (Milk), Chocolate Chips (15%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring], Fructose, Candied Orange Peel (2%) [Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, consume within 3 days. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made using British milk.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove from the fridge 1 hour before consumption to enjoy fully.

Number of uses

approx. 3 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat the wax layer. Do not throw wax onto an open fire..

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Safety information

Caution: Do not eat the wax layer. Do not throw wax onto an open fire..

View all Cheeseboards & Selections

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here