We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Graze Cherry Bakewell Oat Boost 4X30g

4.6(181)Write a review
Graze Cherry Bakewell Oat Boost 4X30g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 18/09/2022

£2.50
£2.09/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 18/09/2022

Each serving (30g) contains

Energy
575kJ
137kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
7.3g

-

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.5g

-

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.6g

-

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.14g

-

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1817 kJ

Product Description

  • Wholegrain oat flapjacks with cherries and almonds
  • Try a Free graze subscription box
  • Use code: CBOB at graze.com/subscribe
  • For new online graze customers only. A valid payment card is needed for verification but your first 4-snack box is free. Full price subscription starts automatically after your free box, unless it's cancelled online before the relevant cut-off times. Find full details, including price info, at graze.com/terms.
  • What if you were powered by oats?
  • These tasty, healthy cereal bars have had a protein upgrade, combining juicy cherries with whole rolled oats and almonds. Even better, they're made with naturally sweet chicory root fibre, which means they're 50% lower in sugar than the average cereal bar†. Lovely stuff for a breakfast bar, snack in your lunchbox or afternoon pick-me-up with a tea or coffee.
  • † We've compared this recipe to over 80 similar cereal bars to work this percentage out.
  • Manganese contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism. Our cherry bakewell protein Oat Boosts contain 0.37 mg of manganese per serving.
  • Chicory Who?
  • Chicory root is naturally sweet and full of fibre, and is what we use in this recipe to help keep the sugar down - while still hitting the sweet spot. Clever (tasty) stuff.
  • What if better snacking started here? It's the question that inspires our never ending hunt for seriously tasty, exciting snacks that make you feel good inside and out.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C021323
  • RSPO - Certified Sustainable Palm Oil™, Mixed 9-1785-16-100-00. www.rspo.org
  • Tasty and wholesome cherry and almond oat cereal bar
  • High in fibre
  • Perfect lunchbox size or for on the go
  • Tasty swap for a chocolate bar or cherry bakewell tart
  • No artificial sweeteners, colourings, flavourings or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 120G
  • Manganese contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Oats (43%), Margarine (Palm** Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt), Chicory Root Fibre, Golden Syrup, Liquid Sugar, Cherry Curd (2%) (Sugar, Pasteurised Free Range Egg, Pasteurised Free Range Egg Yolk, Butter [Milk, Salt], Concentrated Sour Cherry Juice, Natural Flavour, Gelling Agent: Citrus Pectin, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Almonds (2%), Dried Cranberries (Sugar, Cranberries, Sunflower Oil), Apple Juice Infused Sour Cherries (Sour Cherries, Apple Juice Concentrate, Rice Flour, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Sunflower Oil), Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavouring, Cane Molasses, **Contains certified sustainable Palm Oil

Allergy Information

  • All our food is packed in the same place so may contain Peanuts, Soya, Nuts, Mustard & Sesame Seeds. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Wrap. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Freepost, The Giant Graze Box,
  • Graze,
  • 3 St James's Rd,
  • Kingston upon Thames,
  • KT1 2BA.
  • c/o 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Say hello
  • For UK, visit us at graze.com or write to
  • Freepost, The Giant Graze Box,
  • Graze,
  • 3 St James's Rd,
  • Kingston upon Thames,
  • KT1 2BA.
  • For IE, visit us at ie.graze.com or write to us at
  • c/o 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin,
  • D24 NR23,

Net Contents

4 x 30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion (30g)
Energy1817 kJ545 kJ
-434 kcal130 kcalPer 100g (%RI)Per 30g (%RI)
Fat24 g7.1 g
of which saturates7.4 g2.2 g
Carbohydrate41 g12 g
of which sugars13 g3.8 g
Fibre15 g4.5 g
Protein6.6 g2.0 g
Salt0.57 g0.17 g
Manganese1.2 mg0.37 mg
View all Cereal Bars & On the Go Snack Bars

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

181 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

It is very nice, flavour good. I do continue to bu

4 stars

It is very nice, flavour good. I do continue to buy it. The only problem I find with it, and this is why I docked a star, is that it tends to fall apart in your hand as you are eating it and you end up with a lap full of crumbs.

Tasty, fairly healthy snack

4 stars

Nice snack, tasty with the classic cherry bakewell flavour, but not too sweet. Right size fir enjoying with a cup of tea, will buy again.

Very nice, but expensive for just four bars.

3 stars

Very nice, but expensive for just four bars.

Sexy

5 stars

Very nice and comparable to full sugar items.

Delicious

5 stars

If you like cherry bakewells you’ll love these. If you’re looking for a tasty healthier snack these are great.

These are amazing, so tasty and good for you! Even

5 stars

These are amazing, so tasty and good for you! Even better when on offer . Have already bought more

My little treat

5 stars

As a diabetic, I like to treat myself every so often & with these 'graze' Oat Boost bars being lower in sugar I don't feel quite so guilty. I'm also very partial to the Blueberry & Lemon variety!

Delicious

5 stars

These bars are delicious and keep you full for longer too.

Tasty snack

5 stars

So tasty, perfect for breakfast on the run or a afternoon snack, and even better when on offer! Part of my weekly shop.

Graze cherry bakewell

5 stars

Review from GRAZE

These are really tasty. They do actually taste like a cherry bakewell which is great cause its healthier but you can still have a tasty treat. Would definitely would again. They are really good quality and have a good range

1-10 of 181 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here