Graze Cherry Bakewell Oat Boost 4X30g

It is very nice, flavour good. I do continue to buy it. The only problem I find with it, and this is why I docked a star, is that it tends to fall apart in your hand as you are eating it and you end up with a lap full of crumbs.
Tasty, fairly healthy snack
Nice snack, tasty with the classic cherry bakewell flavour, but not too sweet. Right size fir enjoying with a cup of tea, will buy again.
Very nice, but expensive for just four bars.
Very nice and comparable to full sugar items.
Delicious
If you like cherry bakewells you’ll love these. If you’re looking for a tasty healthier snack these are great.
These are amazing, so tasty and good for you! Even better when on offer . Have already bought more
My little treat
As a diabetic, I like to treat myself every so often & with these 'graze' Oat Boost bars being lower in sugar I don't feel quite so guilty. I'm also very partial to the Blueberry & Lemon variety!
Delicious
These bars are delicious and keep you full for longer too.
Tasty snack
So tasty, perfect for breakfast on the run or a afternoon snack, and even better when on offer! Part of my weekly shop.
Graze cherry bakewell
These are really tasty. They do actually taste like a cherry bakewell which is great cause its healthier but you can still have a tasty treat. Would definitely would again. They are really good quality and have a good range