Tesco Finest Cheese Celebration Cake Serves 30

3(2)Write a review
Tesco Finest Cheese Celebration Cake Serves 30
£30.00
£11.03/kg

Per 30g Blue Stilton (R)

Energy
510kJ
123kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
10.5g

high

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.9g

high

35%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.59g

high

10%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1700kJ / 410kcal

Product Description

  • Vintage Coastal® Bite Cheddar cheese, Red Leicester cheese, Blue Stilton® cheese, Camembert full fat soft mould ripened cheese, Wensleydale cheese with sweetened dried cranberries and sweetened dried blueberries.
  • An impressive selection of Tesco Finest cheeses, including 13 month matured Vintage Coastal® Bite Cheddar, 10 month matured Farmhouse Red Leicester, mature Stilton®, rich Camembert and a fruity Wensleydale with cranberries and blueberries. Each cheese has been hand selected for quality by our expect cheese graders. Perfect, served with your favourite crackers and chutneys. This cheese tower is sure to impress your guests and makes for a great festive centrepiece for your buffet or Boxing Day table. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
  • RICH & DECADENT Our selection of Finest festive cheeses including 13 month matured Coastal® Bite Cheddar, 10 month matured Farmhouse Red Leicester, mature Stilton®, rich Camembert and a fruity Wensleydale with cranberries and blueberries.
  • Pack size: 2.72KG

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, consume within 3 days. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made using British milk.

Number of uses

approx. 30 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat the wax layer. Do not throw wax onto an open fire..

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Wrap. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Coastal Cheddar 1.2kg e, Red Leicester 700g e, Blue Stilton 400g e, Camembert 220g e, Wensleydale, Cranberry & Blueberry 200g e (2.72kg e)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g Blue Stilton (R)
Energy1700kJ / 410kcal510kJ / 123kcal
Fat35.0g10.5g
Saturates23.0g6.9g
Carbohydrate0.1g<0.1g
Sugars0.1g<0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein23.7g7.1g
Salt1.97g0.59g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Per 30g

Energy
456kJ
110kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
7.7g

high

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.8g

high

24%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.7g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.40g

medium

7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1521kJ / 365kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wensleydale Cheese (Milk), Sweetened Dried Cranberries (13%) [Cranberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Sweetened Dried Blueberries (3%) [Blueberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Fructose. 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Once opened, consume within 3 days. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

approx. 30 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1521kJ / 365kcal456kJ / 110kcal
Fat25.6g7.7g
Saturates15.9g4.8g
Carbohydrate15.7g4.7g
Sugars15.7g4.7g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein17.8g5.3g
Salt1.34g0.40g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Once opened, consume within 3 days. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

approx. 30 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1700kJ / 410kcal510kJ / 123kcal
Fat35.0g10.5g
Saturates23.0g6.9g
Carbohydrate0.1g<0.1g
Sugars0.1g<0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein23.7g7.1g
Salt1.97g0.59g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Once opened, consume within 3 days. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

approx. 30 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1220kJ / 294kcal366kJ / 88kcal
Fat24.0g7.2g
Saturates16.0g4.8g
Carbohydrate0.5g0.2g
Sugars0.5g0.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein19.0g5.7g
Salt1.30g0.39g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Once opened, consume within 3 days. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

approx. 30 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1725kJ / 416kcal517kJ / 125kcal
Fat34.9g10.5g
Saturates21.7g6.5g
Carbohydrate0.1g<0.1g
Sugars0.1g<0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein25.4g7.6g
Salt1.80g0.54g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Red Leicester Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto Norbixin).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Once opened, consume within 3 days. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

approx. 30 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1670kJ / 403kcal501kJ / 121kcal
Fat33.6g10.1g
Saturates21.1g6.3g
Carbohydrate0.1g<0.1g
Sugars0.1g<0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein25.0g7.5g
Salt1.70g0.51g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Wonderful!

5 stars

Wonderful!

yuk

1 stars

Any soft cheese spoils it for me so no thanks

