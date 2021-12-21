Tesco Finest Cheese Celebration Cake Serves 30

Wonderful!
yuk
Any soft cheese spoils it for me so no thanks
high
high
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1700kJ / 410kcal
Once opened, consume within 3 days. Keep refrigerated.
Made using British milk.
approx. 30 Servings
Box. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Wrap. Don't Recycle
Coastal Cheddar 1.2kg e, Red Leicester 700g e, Blue Stilton 400g e, Camembert 220g e, Wensleydale, Cranberry & Blueberry 200g e (2.72kg e)
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g Blue Stilton (R)
|Energy
|1700kJ / 410kcal
|510kJ / 123kcal
|Fat
|35.0g
|10.5g
|Saturates
|23.0g
|6.9g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|23.7g
|7.1g
|Salt
|1.97g
|0.59g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Caution: Do not eat the wax layer. Do not throw wax onto an open fire..
high
high
medium
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1521kJ / 365kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wensleydale Cheese (Milk), Sweetened Dried Cranberries (13%) [Cranberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Sweetened Dried Blueberries (3%) [Blueberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Fructose.
approx. 30 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1521kJ / 365kcal
|456kJ / 110kcal
|Fat
|25.6g
|7.7g
|Saturates
|15.9g
|4.8g
|Carbohydrate
|15.7g
|4.7g
|Sugars
|15.7g
|4.7g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|17.8g
|5.3g
|Salt
|1.34g
|0.40g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
high
high
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1700kJ / 410kcal
approx. 30 Servings
|-
|-
high
high
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1220kJ / 294kcal
approx. 30 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1220kJ / 294kcal
|366kJ / 88kcal
|Fat
|24.0g
|7.2g
|Saturates
|16.0g
|4.8g
|Carbohydrate
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|19.0g
|5.7g
|Salt
|1.30g
|0.39g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
high
high
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1725kJ / 416kcal
approx. 30 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1725kJ / 416kcal
|517kJ / 125kcal
|Fat
|34.9g
|10.5g
|Saturates
|21.7g
|6.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|25.4g
|7.6g
|Salt
|1.80g
|0.54g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
high
high
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1670kJ / 403kcal
INGREDIENTS: Red Leicester Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto Norbixin).
approx. 30 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1670kJ / 403kcal
|501kJ / 121kcal
|Fat
|33.6g
|10.1g
|Saturates
|21.1g
|6.3g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|25.0g
|7.5g
|Salt
|1.70g
|0.51g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
