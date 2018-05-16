Meatless Farm Plant Based 2 Chicken Burgers 180G
New
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Meat free chicken style burger
- Make it Meatless with Meatless Farm Plant-Based Chicken Burgers, a delicious meat free alternative to meat, packed full of taste and texture, with none of the bad stuff!
- A simple swap for meat in your meals, serve our plant-based chicken burger with all your favourite toppings for a quick meat-free midweek meal or cook and chop up for a freshly made salad or poke bowl.
- Meat free not taste free, Meatless Farm Plant-Based Chicken Burgers have been lovingly made from plants, which means it has far less impact on the environment than its meat equivalent.
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Pea Protein (17%), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sunflower), Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast Extract, Thickener (E461), Vegetable Fibres (Pea Fibre, Potato), Preservative (E326), Wheat Starch, Salt, Dried Vegetables (Onion, Potato, Garlic, Leek), Spices, Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Potato Starch, Dextrose, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Smoked Salt, Herbs, Sage Oil
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Peanut. This product is produced in a factory that handles Soya and Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For Use By, see top of pack. Keep refrigerated, once opened consume within 24 hours and do not exceed the use by date. Not suitable for freezing. This product has been previously frozen and returned to chill temperature.
Net Contents
2 x 180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy kJ
|1090
|Energy kcal
|261
|Fat
|14,8g
|of which saturates
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|15.1g
|of which sugars
|1.0g
|Fibre
|3.5g
|Protein
|15.2g
|Salt
|1.70g
