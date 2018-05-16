We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Meatless Farm Plant Based 2 Chicken Burgers 180G

Meatless Farm Plant Based 2 Chicken Burgers 180G
Per 1 Plant-Based Chicken Burger (as sold)
  • Energy981kJ 235kcal
    12%
  • Fat13.0g
    19%
  • Saturates1.0g
    19%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt1.53g
    26%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Meat free chicken style burger
  • Make it Meatless with Meatless Farm Plant-Based Chicken Burgers, a delicious meat free alternative to meat, packed full of taste and texture, with none of the bad stuff!
  • A simple swap for meat in your meals, serve our plant-based chicken burger with all your favourite toppings for a quick meat-free midweek meal or cook and chop up for a freshly made salad or poke bowl.
  • Meat free not taste free, Meatless Farm Plant-Based Chicken Burgers have been lovingly made from plants, which means it has far less impact on the environment than its meat equivalent.
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Pea Protein (17%), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sunflower), Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast Extract, Thickener (E461), Vegetable Fibres (Pea Fibre, Potato), Preservative (E326), Wheat Starch, Salt, Dried Vegetables (Onion, Potato, Garlic, Leek), Spices, Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Potato Starch, Dextrose, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Smoked Salt, Herbs, Sage Oil

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Peanut. This product is produced in a factory that handles Soya and Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For Use By, see top of pack. Keep refrigerated, once opened consume within 24 hours and do not exceed the use by date. Not suitable for freezing. This product has been previously frozen and returned to chill temperature.

Net Contents

2 x 180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy kJ1090
Energy kcal261
Fat14,8g
of which saturates1.5g
Carbohydrate15.1g
of which sugars1.0g
Fibre3.5g
Protein15.2g
Salt1.70g
