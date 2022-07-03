Tesco Finest Lamb Balti 300G

Absolutely NO Meat
Ok if you like some just some sauce, there was not one piece of meat in either of the 2 portions my husband purchased for a special occasion, not even a small piece. I don’t know they can sell this as lamb balti!
Nothing special about this Balti curry
I love lamb curries and bought this Balti lamb curry as a substitute for the one I usually buy, which was unavailable at the time. In terms of quantity, it was ideal for 1 person but I found it a little oily and also lacked the flavour of my preferred curry. It also came without the pilau rice which I'm used to buying as a combined pack. There was less lamb than usual and it was a little tough. I don't think I'll be buying this Balti curry again.
Lamb?
Delicious sauce but very few ‘bits’ of tasteless lamb. Disappointing for a special occasion.
DEFINITELY NOT TESCO’s FINEST
Oh dear! Definitely not Tesco’s Finest… There is too much onion and way too much pepper, but barely any meat. I had 3 decent sized chunks then there were some tiny scraps. The sauce was cloyingly sweet, but a nice and thick consistency. I don’t however recommend it.
Greasy and sparse
Greasy and unpleasant,very small portion.