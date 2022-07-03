We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Lamb Balti 300G

1.6(5)Write a review
Tesco Finest Lamb Balti 300G

This product's currently out of stock

Rest of shelf

This product's currently out of stock

Each pack

Energy
1007kJ
241kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
12.4g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.2g

low

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.1g

low

11%of the reference intake
Salt
1.54g

medium

26%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 355kJ / 85kcal

Product Description

  • Marinated lamb, red onion, green pepper and red pepper in a spiced tomato sauce.
  • Succulent marinated lamb chunks in a rich, spicy tomato sauce, packed with mixed peppers, sweet roasted tomatoes and red onion petals. Our rich tomato curry is layered with traditional Indian inspired spices, including garam masala, cumin, coriander and a pinch of chilli, to create a real depth of flavour. It is packed with succulent lamb chunks and a generous mixture of red onion petals, green and red pepper, with garlic and green chilli. Ideal for sharing with friends and family, our Tesco Finest Indian range is inspired by the diverse and vibrant culture of India, famous for rich flavour and delicate spice mixes.
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lamb (23%), Tomato Passata, Tomato, Onion, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Green Chilli Purée, Lime Juice, Muscovado Sugar, Salt, Coriander, Cumin Powder, Paprika, Cornflour, Coriander Powder, Maize Starch, Turmeric Powder, Cumin Seed, Coriander Seed, Cardamom Powder, Onion Seed, Chilli Powder, Ground Black Pepper, Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder, Oregano, Garlic Powder, Fennel, Cayenne Pepper, Dill.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and heat for 15 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir and re-cover. Heat for a further 10 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W 3 mins 30 secs / 900W 3 mins
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.

Produce of

Made using New Zealand lamb.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (284g**)
Energy355kJ / 85kcal1007kJ / 241kcal
Fat4.4g12.4g
Saturates0.8g2.2g
Carbohydrate4.9g14.0g
Sugars3.6g10.1g
Fibre1.3g3.8g
Protein5.8g16.5g
Salt0.54g1.54g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When microwaved according to instructions 300g typically weighs 284g.--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
View all Indian Ready Meals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

5 Reviews

Average of 1.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Absolutely NO Meat

1 stars

Ok if you like some just some sauce, there was not one piece of meat in either of the 2 portions my husband purchased for a special occasion, not even a small piece. I don’t know they can sell this as lamb balti!

Nothing special about this Balti curry

3 stars

I love lamb curries and bought this Balti lamb curry as a substitute for the one I usually buy, which was unavailable at the time. In terms of quantity, it was ideal for 1 person but I found it a little oily and also lacked the flavour of my preferred curry. It also came without the pilau rice which I'm used to buying as a combined pack. There was less lamb than usual and it was a little tough. I don't think I'll be buying this Balti curry again.

Lamb?

2 stars

Delicious sauce but very few ‘bits’ of tasteless lamb. Disappointing for a special occasion.

DEFINITELY NOT TESCO’s FINEST

1 stars

Oh dear! Definitely not Tesco’s Finest… There is too much onion and way too much pepper, but barely any meat. I had 3 decent sized chunks then there were some tiny scraps. The sauce was cloyingly sweet, but a nice and thick consistency. I don’t however recommend it.

Greasy and sparse

1 stars

Greasy and unpleasant,very small portion.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here