Mary Berry Chocolate Bundt Cake

£ 4.00
New

Product Description

  • Chocolate sponge with a syrup and chocolate flavoured icing, decorated with dark and white chocolate.
  • "My chocolate sponge with an indulgent, chocolate icing, hand decorated with Belgian dark and white chocolate"
  • © Mary Berry 2021. All likenesses, signature and logos are used under license by Finsbury Food Group Ltd.
  • HVO Free
  • No Artificial Colours or Flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Whole Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Egg White, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Milk, Belgian Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract), Belgian White Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Lactose (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Cocoa Mass, Humectant (Glycerol), Salt, Emulsifier (Mono & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Chocolate Drip 18%, Sweet Syrup 13%, Belgian Chocolate Decorations 1.5%

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain traces of Nuts. This product does not contain Nuts but is produced in a factory which uses Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, please see ingredients in Bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once pack is opened store in an airtight container.

Number of uses

This pack provides approximately 8 servings (approx. 47g)

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Finsbury Food Group Ltd.,
  • Maes-y-Coed Road,
  • Cardiff,
  • CF14 4XR.
  • EU: 14 allée Coysevox - CS 56 939,

Return to

  • When writing please quote the Best Before details.
  • For Customer care, distribution or general enquiries please contact: enquiries@finsburyfoods.co.uk
  • Finsbury Food Group Ltd.,
  • Maes-y-Coed Road,
  • Cardiff,
  • CF14 4XR.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gApprox. per slice
Energy kJ1606755
Energy Kcal382180
Fat14.5g6.8g
Of which saturates2.9g1.4g
Carbohydrates57.9g27.2g
of which sugars38.3g18g
Protein4.0g1.9g
Salt0.34g0.16g
This pack provides approximately 8 servings (approx. 47g)--
View all Large Sharing Cakes

