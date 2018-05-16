We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Forest Feast Whole Canadian Cranberries 170G

Forest Feast Whole Canadian Cranberries 170G
£3.20
£18.83/kg

Product Description

  • Whole Canadian Dried Cranberries
  • Forest Feast Cranberries are grown & harvested in the beautiful wetlands of Canada. The natural environment nurtures the crop during growing season, yet also handles the autumn harvest flood without damaging the unique balance of Canada's bog lands.
  • Discover, Create, Enjoy
  • Original snack explorers
  • 30g of dried fruit equates to one of your five-a-day
  • High in Fibre
  • Low in Fat
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 170G
  
  • Low in Fat

Information

Ingredients

Whole Dried Cranberries (60%), Apple Juice Concentrate, Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

  • As well as our delicious fruit, our team also prepare Peanuts, Nuts and Sesame Seeds in our roastery.

Storage

Store in an airtight container.Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, use within one week.

Name and address

  Kestrel Foods Ltd.,
  Unit 8 Carn Drive
  Portadown,
  Co. Armagh,
  BT63 5WJ.

Return to

  enquiries@forestfeast.com
  • Kestrel Foods Ltd.,
  • Unit 8 Carn Drive
  • Portadown,
  • Co. Armagh,
  • BT63 5WJ.

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1156kJ /277kcal
Fat1.6g
Of which Saturates0.1g
Carbohydrates62.0g
Of which Sugars56.0g
Fibre6.0g
Protein0.2g
Salt0.12g
