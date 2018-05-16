Forest Feast Whole Canadian Cranberries 170G

Product Description
- Whole Canadian Dried Cranberries
- Forest Feast Cranberries are grown & harvested in the beautiful wetlands of Canada. The natural environment nurtures the crop during growing season, yet also handles the autumn harvest flood without damaging the unique balance of Canada's bog lands.
- 30g of dried fruit equates to one of your five-a-day
- High in Fibre
- Low in Fat
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 170G
Information
Ingredients
Whole Dried Cranberries (60%), Apple Juice Concentrate, Sunflower Oil
Allergy Information
- As well as our delicious fruit, our team also prepare Peanuts, Nuts and Sesame Seeds in our roastery.
Storage
Store in an airtight container.Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, use within one week.
Name and address
- Kestrel Foods Ltd.,
- Unit 8 Carn Drive
- Portadown,
- Co. Armagh,
- BT63 5WJ.
Return to
- enquiries@forestfeast.com
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1156kJ /277kcal
|Fat
|1.6g
|Of which Saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|62.0g
|Of which Sugars
|56.0g
|Fibre
|6.0g
|Protein
|0.2g
|Salt
|0.12g
