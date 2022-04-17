Tesco Plant Chef Meat Free Cottage Pie 450G

Funny taste and not much mash!
Not quite sure what this tastes of but it isn’t very pleasant, and leaves an after taste. Too many ingredients to be sure which is the dominant flavour. Small amount of mashed potato which would be improved by some butter and milk though then not vegan!
Delicious and filling
This is savoury and delicious, don’t know why someone gave it one star. Also you get a decent serving, I have it with steamed veg and make some gravy, it makes a satisfying meal .
For an affordable ready meal, I really enjoyed thi
For an affordable ready meal, I really enjoyed this - it has a better texture than the last recipe. Nice served with some vegetables.
Awful
Would give this 0 stars, hate it is a bit harsh, however this product is absolutely awful,for me the lentil mix has an unpleasant taste, the mash is a mushy undiscibable taste & texture, went in the bin, my advise is make your own with quorn mince etc & a proper buttery mash