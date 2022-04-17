We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Plant Chef Meat Free Cottage Pie 450G

Energy
1403kJ
334kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
8.7g

low

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.8g

low

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.5g

low

12%of the reference intake
Salt
1.99g

high

33%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 336kJ / 80kcal

Product Description

  • Soya protein and mushrooms, in a tomato sauce topped with potato.
  • 100% Plant Based Mushrooms and soya protein in rich, savoury sauce topped with potato mash.
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (43%), Water, Rehydrated Soya Protein Concentrate, Tomato Passata, Tomato, Onion, Roasted Mushroom (4.5%), Carrot, Celery, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Tomato Pur??e, Red Wine Vinegar, Palm Oil, Yeast Extract, Garlic Pur??e, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Oats, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Demerara Sugar, Thickener (Pectin), Soya Bean, Wheat, Sugar, Thyme, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Onion Pur??e, Calcium Carbonate, Potassium Iodide, Tamarind Paste, Tricalcium Phosphate, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Monosodium Citrate, Trisodium Citrate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Ergocalciferol, Riboflavin, Vitamin B12, Dicalcium Phosphate, Potato Maltodextrin, Ginger Pur??e, Preservative (Acetic Acid), White Pepper, Modified Tapioca Starch, Clove, Maize Maltodextrin, Garlic Extract, Stabiliser (Acacia Gum), Sunflower Oil, Maize Starch, Coconut Oil, Garlic, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results, oven heat. Remove sleeve and pierce film lid. 190??C / Fan 170??C / Gas 5 30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Remove film after 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Remove sleeve and pierce film lid. 190??C / Fan 170??C / Gas 5 40 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Remove film after 25 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Remove sleeve and pierce film lid.
800W / 900W 7 mins 30 secs / 7 mins
Heat on full power for 4 minutes (800W/900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat on full power for a further 3 mins 30 secs (800W) / 3 mins (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Remove sleeve and pierce film lid.
800W / 900W 10 mins 30 secs / 10 mins
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W/900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat on full power for a further 4 mins 30 secs (800W) / 4 mins (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (418g**)
Energy336kJ / 80kcal1403kJ / 334kcal
Fat2.1g8.7g
Saturates0.4g1.8g
Carbohydrate10.9g45.7g
Sugars2.5g10.5g
Fibre1.8g7.4g
Protein3.4g14.3g
Salt0.48g1.99g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--
** When oven heated according to instructions 450g typically weighs 418g.--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Funny taste and not much mash!

1 stars

Not quite sure what this tastes of but it isn’t very pleasant, and leaves an after taste. Too many ingredients to be sure which is the dominant flavour. Small amount of mashed potato which would be improved by some butter and milk though then not vegan!

Delicious and filling

5 stars

This is savoury and delicious, don’t know why someone gave it one star. Also you get a decent serving, I have it with steamed veg and make some gravy, it makes a satisfying meal .

For an affordable ready meal, I really enjoyed thi

5 stars

For an affordable ready meal, I really enjoyed this - it has a better texture than the last recipe. Nice served with some vegetables.

Awful

1 stars

Would give this 0 stars, hate it is a bit harsh, however this product is absolutely awful,for me the lentil mix has an unpleasant taste, the mash is a mushy undiscibable taste & texture, went in the bin, my advise is make your own with quorn mince etc & a proper buttery mash

