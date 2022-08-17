We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Bol Japanese Bbq Teriyaki Rice Vegetable Pot 345G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Bol Japanese Bbq Teriyaki Rice Vegetable Pot 345G

This product is available for delivery or collection until 11/09/2022

£3.25
£0.94/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 11/09/2022

Product Description

  • Cooked rice & barley, chilli-garlic broccoli and fresh slaw with a sticky BBQ teriyaki sauce
  • BOL is now proudly a certified B corp company. Which means we believe in using business as a force for good. To find out more visit bolfoods.com/bcorp
  • Like most people I grew up being told to eat more veg. It turns out my Mum was right. The facts are that vegetables, wholegrains and pulses not only taste amazing but are better for our wellbeing and kinder to the planet.
  • Since 2015, we've been on a mission to make it easy for everyone to enjoy eating more plants. No preaching. No judgement. Just plants, made delicious.
  • Paul, Founder
  • Per veg pot
  • 1 of your 5-a-day
  • Plant powered protein 8g
  • With chilli-garlic broccoli and a fresh slaw
  • 465 kcal per veg pot
  • Proud to Use Wonky Veg
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Pack size: 345G
  • Low in saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Slaw Mix (26%) (Cabbage, Carrot), Long Grain Rice (Long Grain Rice, Water), Marinated Broccoli (17%) (Broccoli, Garlic Flavour Rapeseed Oil (Rapeseed Oil, Flavouring), Garlic Purée, Red Pepper Flakes), Water, Black Barley (Black Barley, Water), Teriyaki Sauce (Sugar, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol), Water, Sake, Thickener: Modified Maize Starch, Colour: Plain Caramel), Brown Sugar, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol, Vinegar), White Miso Glaze (White Miso Paste (Water, Soya Beans, Rice, Salt, Alcohol), Rice Vinegar, Mirin, Sugar, Ginger Purée), Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Coriander, Tomato Paste, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Red Chilli Purée, Lime Juice, Roasted Garlic Purée, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Smoked Paprika Powder, Five Spice Powder (Cassia, Fennel, Ginger, Star Anise, Cloves)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Use by: see lid. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, eat within 24 hours. Not suitable for freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Microwave in 3 minutes
After opening, place the lid on loosely
Heat for 2 mins, then stir. Heat for a final minute, then rest
Remove lid carefully and enjoy

Hob
Instructions: Pour into a saucepan with a tbsp water & stir on a low/med heat for 6-8 mins until hot
Pour into a bowl. When you've finished please re-use your pot

Name and address

  • BOL,
  • The Veg Pad,
  • 5 Merchant Square,
  • London,
  • W2 1AY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • BOL,
  • The Veg Pad,
  • 5 Merchant Square,
  • London,
  • W2 1AY,
  • UK.
  • BOL Foods,
  • 51 Bracken Rd,
  • D18CV48,
  • Dublin,
  • Ireland.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper BOLRI* per BOL
Energy kJ564194523%
Energy kcal13546523%
Fat2.17.411%
of which saturates0.20.84%
Carbohydrate20.570.827%
of which sugars5.719.722%
Fibre1.96.4-
Protein2.48.317%
Salt0.411.4224%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
View all Lunch Pots & Soup

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

null Review |||| null Reviews

Average of null stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Simply not nice

1 stars

very sweet, tasteless veg pot, will never buy again.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here