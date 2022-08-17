Bol Japanese Bbq Teriyaki Rice Vegetable Pot 345G

Simply not nice
very sweet, tasteless veg pot, will never buy again.
Slaw Mix (26%) (Cabbage, Carrot), Long Grain Rice (Long Grain Rice, Water), Marinated Broccoli (17%) (Broccoli, Garlic Flavour Rapeseed Oil (Rapeseed Oil, Flavouring), Garlic Purée, Red Pepper Flakes), Water, Black Barley (Black Barley, Water), Teriyaki Sauce (Sugar, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol), Water, Sake, Thickener: Modified Maize Starch, Colour: Plain Caramel), Brown Sugar, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol, Vinegar), White Miso Glaze (White Miso Paste (Water, Soya Beans, Rice, Salt, Alcohol), Rice Vinegar, Mirin, Sugar, Ginger Purée), Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Coriander, Tomato Paste, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Red Chilli Purée, Lime Juice, Roasted Garlic Purée, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Smoked Paprika Powder, Five Spice Powder (Cassia, Fennel, Ginger, Star Anise, Cloves)
Use by: see lid. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, eat within 24 hours. Not suitable for freezing.
Microwave
Instructions: Microwave in 3 minutes
After opening, place the lid on loosely
Heat for 2 mins, then stir. Heat for a final minute, then rest
Remove lid carefully and enjoy
Hob
Instructions: Pour into a saucepan with a tbsp water & stir on a low/med heat for 6-8 mins until hot
Pour into a bowl. When you've finished please re-use your pot
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per BOL
|RI* per BOL
|Energy kJ
|564
|1945
|23%
|Energy kcal
|135
|465
|23%
|Fat
|2.1
|7.4
|11%
|of which saturates
|0.2
|0.8
|4%
|Carbohydrate
|20.5
|70.8
|27%
|of which sugars
|5.7
|19.7
|22%
|Fibre
|1.9
|6.4
|-
|Protein
|2.4
|8.3
|17%
|Salt
|0.41
|1.42
|24%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
Average of null stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
very sweet, tasteless veg pot, will never buy again.