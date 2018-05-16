New
Wicked Kitchen Roasted Vegetable Garland 500G
One slice
- Energy
- 580kJ
-
- 138kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 5.7g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.6g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 3.8g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.42g
- 7%of the reference intake
medium
high
medium
medium
Product Description
- Parsnip, Butternut squash, sweet potato and cranberries wrapped in puff pastry.
- Spruce things up Vibrant roasted butternut squash & parsnip with sweet cranberries enclosed in flaky puff pastry.
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Onion, Potato, Spinach, Swede, Water, Parsnip (5%), Butternut Squash (2.5%), Sweet Potato (2.5%), Cornflour, Pumpkin Seed, Cranberry, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Balsamic Vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate], Sage, Wheat Protein, Thyme, Sunflower Oil, Maple Syrup, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Parsley, Yeast, Sage Extract, Canola Oil, Onion Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk allergy sufferers because this allergen is present in the environment
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 25mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- If heating, remove outer carton and leave in tray.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle Window. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
500g e
