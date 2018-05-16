Slooow Pumpkin Seed Rolls 320G
- Organic pumpkin seed rolls, partially baked
- Prepared with sourdough
- For our organic bread, we use the best, 100% natural and organic ingredients. But our most important ingredient is time. We give our bread more than 24 hours to rise. More than a day to become the best and tastiest organic bread, baked on a stone floor, creating a deliciously crispy crust.
- Simple healthy enjoyment at the kitchen table.
- Packed in a protective atmosphere.
- EU Organic - NL-BIO-01, EU/Non-EU Agriculture
- V-Label.EU - European Vegetarian Union
- Organic
- 24 Hours Rising Time
- 100% Natural
- Stone Oven Baked
- Prebaked Bread
- 10 Minutes Bake Off
- European Vegetarian Union
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 320G
Wheat Flour*, Water, 7% Pumpkin Seeds*, Oat Flakes*, Baking Agents (Rye Flour*, Sugar*, Wheat Flour*, Malted Wheat Flour*, Malted Barley Flour*, Wheat Starch*, Acerola Powder*, Maltodextrin*), Rye Flour*, Extra Virgin Olive Oil*, Wheat Gluten*, Rock Salt, Linseed*, Sunflower Seeds*, Malted Barley Flour*, Yeast*, Rice Semiola*, * From Controlled Ecological Cultivation
- May contain traces of Milk, Lupin, Soya, Sesame and Nuts.
Store at room temperature. Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see packaging
Instructions: Remove the rolls from the packaging and bake in a preheated fan oven for 10 minutes at 200°C on the middle shelf. Please note that the baking time may vary depending on the type of oven. Allow the rolls to cool briefly before eating.
One pack contains 4 servings of 80g
- Pandriks Bake Off B.V.,
- Mandeveld 8,
- 7942 KE Meppel,
- NL.
Return to
- info@slooow.info
- www.slooow.info
320g
|Typical Values
|per: 100 g
|per: serving (80 g)
|Energy
|1120 kJ
|896 kJ
|-
|265 kcal
|212 kcal
|Total fat
|4,3 g
|3,4 g
|Saturated fat
|0,7 g
|0,6 g
|Total Carbohydrate
|44,4 g
|35,5 g
|Sugar
|3,1 g
|2,5 g
|Dietary fiber
|4,3 g
|3,4 g
|Protein
|10,1 g
|8,1 g
|Salt
|1,0 g
|0,8 g
