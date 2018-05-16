Tesco 9 Halloween Chocolate Fairy Cakes

One pumpkin cupcake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1751kJ / 416kcal
Product Description
- 3 Chocolate flavour mini sponge cakes topped with chocolate flavour icing and decorated with sugar sprinkles. 6 Chocolate flavour mini sponge cakes topped with orange coloured vanilla flavour icing and decorated with a pumpkin sugar decoration.
- HAND DECORATED Rich chocolate sponge topped with chocolate or vanilla flavour frosting
Information
Allergy Information
- May contain soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
defrost for 12 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
9 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pumpkin cupcake
|Energy
|1751kJ / 416kcal
|403kJ / 96kcal
|Fat
|13.5g
|3.1g
|Saturates
|3.0g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|70.1g
|16.1g
|Sugars
|55.5g
|12.8g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.2g
|Protein
|3.2g
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.15g
|0.03g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1725kJ / 410kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chocolate Flavour Icing (51%) [Sugar, Dried Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Whey Powder (Milk), Water, Modified Maize Starch, Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Hydroxide), Colour (Paprika Extract), Flavouring, Coconut Oil, Glazing Agent (White and Yellow Beeswax).,
INGREDIENTS: Orange Coloured Vanilla Flavour Icing (50%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Colour (Paprika Extract), Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Whey Powder (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Palm Oil, Trehalose, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Hydroxide), Maize Starch, Colours (Riboflavin, Paprika Extract, Beetroot Red, Iron Oxides and Hydroxides), Flavouring, Spirulina Concentrate.
Allergy Information
- May contain soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- defrost for 12 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
9 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One sugar sprinkles cupcake
|Per 100g
|One pumpkin cupcake
|Energy
|1725kJ / 410kcal
|380kJ / 90kcal
|1751kJ / 416kcal
|403kJ / 96kcal
|Fat
|14.0g
|3.1g
|13.5g
|3.1g
|Saturates
|3.4g
|0.7g
|3.0g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|66.5g
|14.6g
|70.1g
|16.1g
|Sugars
|49.0g
|10.8g
|55.5g
|12.8g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.3g
|0.7g
|0.2g
|Protein
|3.8g
|0.8g
|3.2g
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.11g
|0.02g
|0.15g
|0.03g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.