Skinny Whip Chocolate Orange Bars 5 X 25G

Light tasty snack
Delicious snack, not to high in calories. Very much like an orange milky lunch.
Wish you had more flavours
They’re good quality, I really enjoy them just wish you had more flavours not just the two.
Great for a treat
Great when your watching you weight a nice treat
Life savers especially now I’m trying to lose a st
Life savers especially now I’m trying to lose a stone or five. Lovely and chewy so you take time to eat and enjoy it
Delicious and chewy. A good low calorie treat.
Delicious and chewy. A good low calorie treat.