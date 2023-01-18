We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Skinny Whip Chocolate Orange Bars 5 X 25G

5(5)
Skinny Whip Chocolate Orange Bars 5 X 25G
£1.00
£0.80/100g

Per bar

Energy
kJ
98kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
2.8g

-

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.7g

-

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.7g

-

10%of the reference intake
Salt
0.04g

-

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 100g

Product Description

  • 5 Orange Flavoured Nougat Bars with Crisped Cereal, Coated in Milk Chocolate
  • Have You Tried Our Other Ranges?
  • Skinny Crunch
  • Skinny Dream
  • Guilt free
  • Maximum Indulgence with Minimum Guilt
  • High in Fibre
  • Less than 99 Calories
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 125G
  • High in Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (34%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Lactose (Milk), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Glucose Syrup, Bulking Agent (Polydextrose), Water, Crisped Cereal (6.5%) [Rice Flour, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Sugar, Malted Barley Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Orange Flavoured Sugar Nibs (2%) [Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Shea Oil, Palm Oil, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)), Colouring Food (Paprika and Carrot Concentrates), Natural Flavouring], Egg Albumen, Natural Orange Flavouring, Concentrate (Carrot and Apple), Stabiliser (Cellulose), Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry environment away from direct sunlightBest before date: see side of pack

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Estuary Road,
  • Queensway Meadows,
  • Newport,
  • NP19 4XA.
  • Skinny Bars Limited,

Return to

  • Estuary Road,
  • Queensway Meadows,
  • Newport,
  • NP19 4XA.
  • Skinny Bars Limited,
  • 9 Exchange Place,
  • IFSC,
  • Dublin 1,
  • D01 X8H2,
  • Ireland.
  • www.skinnybars.co.uk

Net Contents

5 x 25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100gPer 25g
Energy kJ1638409
Energy kcal39198
Fat11.2g2.8g
(of which saturates)6.8g1.7g
Carbohydrate59.8g15g
(of which sugars)34.6g8.7g
Fibre17.1g4.3g
Protein4.1g1.0g
Salt0.16g0.04g
5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Light tasty snack

5 stars

Delicious snack, not to high in calories. Very much like an orange milky lunch.

Wish you had more flavours

5 stars

They’re good quality, I really enjoy them just wish you had more flavours not just the two.

Great for a treat

5 stars

Great when your watching you weight a nice treat

Life savers especially now I’m trying to lose a st

5 stars

Life savers especially now I’m trying to lose a stone or five. Lovely and chewy so you take time to eat and enjoy it

Delicious and chewy. A good low calorie treat.

5 stars

Delicious and chewy. A good low calorie treat.

