Baileys Cracker Selection 4 Pack

Disappointing
Disappointing Look good and each contained a mini bottle of Baileys but that was it - no stupid jokes or hat, didn't even go bang when pulled.
How could they get this so wrong?
This should be a slam dunk for a fun festive cracker to share with your adult relatives and friends during a Christmas meal, however somehow Baileys have well and truly messed it up. Inside each cracker is a 50ml of Baileys and that's it. No cracker to go bang when you open it. No paper hat. No joke or riddle. Nothing. These aren't crackers, these are 4 bottles of Baileys in 4 cracker shaped cardboard boxes. Talk about Scrooge. How could they get this so wrong?