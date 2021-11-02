We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Jacobs Mini Cheddars Onion Crunchlets 115G

Jacobs Mini Cheddars Onion Crunchlets 115G

Each serving (16g) contains

Energy
304kJ
72kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
3.1g

-

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

-

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

-

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.4g

-

7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Product Description

  • Crunchy Mini Cheddars with a Cheddar and Caramelised Onion Flavour
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • New Mini Cheddars Crunchlets are moreishly light, crisp and full of flavour. Oven-baked until golden for a delicate crunch on the outside and lightly puffed inside. The delicious Cheddar and Caramelised Onion flavour is baked with real cheese, perfectly nibbly for a fantastic taste sensation.
  • 115g sharing bags, perfect for a light lunch or evening snack with friends and family
  • Jacob's is the number one savoury biscuit brand and has been baking its delicious savoury snacks, packed with flavour and crunch, since 1851.
  • ® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
  • Baked with Real Cheese
  • I am never fried!
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 115G

Information

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm), Modified Starch, Dried Cheddar Cheese (5%) (Milk), Cheddar and Caramelised Onion Flavouring (Milk) [Rice Flour, Onion, Natural Flavourings (contains Milk), Salt, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Potassium Chloride, Acid (Citric Acid), Spices, Colour (Paprika Extract), Yeast Extract], Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Emulsifiers (E472e, Sunflower Lecithin)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Sesame Seeds. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container.

Number of uses

Typical number of servings per pack: 7

Name and address

  • (UK): Freepost Jacob's.
  • (Outside UK): Pladis.
  • (EU): PLDS Europe B.V.,
  • Postbus 597,
  • 1500EN Zaandam,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 08081 449454
  • Mail: (UK): Freepost Jacob's.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

115g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (16g)
Energy (kJ)1898304
(kcal)45372
Fat19.3g3.1g
of which Saturates4.3g0.7g
Carbohydrate60.1g9.6g
of which Sugars3.7g0.6g
Fibre2.7g0.4g
Protein8.4g1.3g
Salt2.2g0.4g
Typical number of servings per pack: 7--
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

The nectar of the Gods

5 stars

I haven't even tried them, and I love them already. Thank you Mr Cheddars.

