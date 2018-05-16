Mary Berry Lemon Bundt Cake
Product Description
- Lemon sponge with a lime syrup and a lemon icing, decorated with lemon curd drizzle and white chocolate
- "My lemon sponge with a lemon icing, lemon curd drizzle and hand decorated with Belgian white chocolate curls"
- © Mary Berry 2021. All likenesses, signature and logos are used under license by Finsbury Food Group Ltd.
- HVO free
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Whole Egg, Humectant (Glycerol), Lemon Curd (Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Wheat Starch, Whole Egg Powder, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Lemon Oil, Colours (Carotenes, Curcumin)), Lime Juice, Butter (Milk), Lemon Comminute, Lemon Juice, Egg White, Belgian White Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract), Whole Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Cornflour, Lemon Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Lemon Drip (17%), Lemon Curd (3%), Belgian White Chocolate (1%)
Allergy Information
- Also may contain traces of Nuts. This product does not contain Nuts but is produced in a factory which uses Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, please see ingredients in Bold
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once pack is opened store in an airtight container.For best before see top of pack.
Number of uses
This pack provides approximately 8 servings (approx. 43g)
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Base. Paper - Widely Recycled Lid. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Finsbury Food Group Ltd.,
- Maes-y-Coed Road,
- Cardiff,
- CF14 4XR.
- EU:
Return to
- When writing please quote the Best Before details.
- For Customer care, distribution or general enquiries please contact: enquiries@finsburyfoods.co.uk
- Finsbury Food Group Ltd.,
- Maes-y-Coed Road,
- Cardiff,
- CF14 4XR.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Approx. per slice
|Energy kJ
|1757
|826
|Energy kcal
|418
|197
|Fat
|17.9g
|8.4g
|Of which saturates
|2.9g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrates
|60.9g
|28.6g
|of which sugars
|37.3g
|17.5g
|Protein
|3.4g
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.47g
|0.22g
|This pack provides approximately 8 servings (approx. 43g)
|-
|-
