Tesco Plant Chef Sage & Onion Stuffing Balls 350G

Tesco Plant Chef Sage & Onion Stuffing Balls 350G
£2.25
£0.64/100g

2 balls

Energy
435kJ
104kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
5.2g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.8g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.59g

medium

10%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 805kJ / 193kcal

Product Description

  • Onion, pea protein and mushroom with sage and onion seasoning.
  • The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • 100% Plant Based Onion, pea protein and mushroom with sage and onion seasoning.
  • Pack size: 350G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, White Onion (14%), Rapeseed Oil, Textured Pea Protein (7%), Pea Protein (5%), Rice Flour, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Mushroom, Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Parsley, Pea Fibre, Sage, Dextrose, Flavouring, Salt, Ginger Powder, Nutmeg, Maize Starch, Sunflower Oil, White Pepper, Clove Powder.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 23 mins Place onto a non-stick baking tray in a pre-heated oven for 23 minutes.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 33 mins Place on a non-stick baking tray in a pre-heated oven for 33 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 balls (54g**)
Energy805kJ / 193kcal435kJ / 104kcal
Fat9.7g5.2g
Saturates0.9g0.5g
Carbohydrate14.0g7.6g
Sugars1.6g0.8g
Fibre4.2g2.3g
Protein10.2g5.5g
Salt1.10g0.59g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 350g typically weighs 326g.--
