Taste & Glory Vegan 2 Quater Pounders 227G

Taste & Glory Vegan 2 Quater Pounders 227G
£ 2.25
£9.92/kg
1 Quarter Pounder (113.5g), as sold, contains
  • Energy907kJ 217kcal
    11%
  • Fat9.8g
    14%
  • Saturates4.7g
    24%
  • Sugars0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 800kJ/191kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned Frozen Meat Free Burgers made with Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein
  • In our quest for no-meat meaty perfection, we've created the tastiest, most succulent veggie protein range you could ever imagine.
  • It's a mouth-watering alternative that's gorgeously glorious.
  • These chunky quarter pounders are everything a great burger should be - perfectly seasoned succulence, with a meaty firmness that loves a bun and salad.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C012938
  • Taste & Glory® is a registered trademark
  • Mouth-Meltingly Meaty Veggie Protein Burgers
  • Seriously Legendary
  • Free of meat, full of taste
  • Burger with salad, in bun, on BBQ grill
  • Great taste 2020
  • High in Protein
  • Source of Fibre
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 227G
  • High in Protein
  • Source of Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein (42%) (Water, Soya Protein, Wheat Protein, Salt, Soya Bean Oil, Natural Flavouring), Water, Coconut Oil, Soya Protein Concentrate (4.5%), Wheat Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Natural Flavourings, Chicory Root Fibre, Rusk (Wheat), Stabiliser: Methyl Cellulose, Colouring Foods: Beetroot, Safflower, Yeast Extracts, Smoked Sugar, Cracked Black Pepper, Barley Malt Extract, Salt

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen -18°C or below. No need to thaw. If thawed, cook within 12 hours of removal from the freezer.Do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For maximum glory cook on the hob from frozen.
Remove all packaging before cooking.
Appliances may vary.

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5. Place on a non-stick tray and cook for 20-22 minutes. Turn halfway through. Serve browned and piping hot.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat a tablespoon of oil in a frying pan and cook on a medium heat for 13-14 minutes. Turn regularly until well browned and piping hot. Epic.

Produce of

Made in the UK from non-GMO soya beans

Name and address

  • Kerry Foods Ltd.,
  • Egham,
  • Surrey,
  • TW20 8HY.

Return to

  • Get in touch..
  • Kerry Foods Ltd.,
  • Egham,
  • Surrey,
  • TW20 8HY.
  • Telephone: 0800 783 4321
  • www.tasteandglory.co.uk

Net Contents

227g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g of Quarter Pounder, as sold, contains1 Quarter Pounder (113.5g), as sold, contains
Energy800kJ/191kcal907kJ/217kcal
Fat8.6g9.8g
of which saturates4.1g4.7g
Carbohydrate9.7g11g
of which sugars0.4g0.5g
Fibre4.3g4.9g
Protein15g17g
Salt1.2g1.4g
