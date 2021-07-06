Over The Spoon Strawberry Trifle 125G

5 STARS OUT OF 5 !!!
The best Strawberry Trifle you will EVER eat! Love it!
Strawberries (25%), Coconut Milk, Water, Sugar, Corn Starch, Gluten Free Oats, Apple Puree, Potato Starch, Modified Potato Starch, Gluten Free Oat Flour, Rice Flour, Glucose Syrup, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Vanilla Flavouring, Salt, Emulsifier: Lactic Acid Esters of Mono-Diglycerides, Carrot Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Raising Agents: Sodium Dihydrogen Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Colour: Anthocyanin, Rapeseed Oil, Thickener: Xanthan Gum
Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.
Produced in the UK
Single serving per pot
125g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving (125g)
|Energy
|632kJ/150kcal
|790kJ/188kcal
|Fat
|4.5g
|5.6g
|of which saturates
|3.7g
|4.6g
|Carbohydrate
|25.3g
|31.6g
|of which sugars
|17.4g
|21.8g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.8g
|Protein
|1.8g
|2.3g
|Salt
|0.23g
|0.29g
|-
|-
