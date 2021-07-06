We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Over The Spoon Strawberry Trifle 125G

Over The Spoon Strawberry Trifle 125G
£ 1.50
£1.20/100g

New

Product Description

  • Strawberry compote layered with gluten free sponge, dairy free custard and a vanilla cream topping.
  • What would Daisy do if she wasn't being milked all day?
  • I'm freeeesian!
  • Freed from the daily churn, Daisy's able to tick off her bucket list. Labels don't keep her from what she wants to do so why should they stop you? Vegan, veggie, flexi - whoever! Our delicious dairy free-d treats are for all to enjoy.
  • It's just dessert. But you, Daisy and the planet deserve better.
  • Dairy free-d
  • Plant based
  • Gluten free
  • Soya free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Ingredients

Strawberries (25%), Coconut Milk, Water, Sugar, Corn Starch, Gluten Free Oats, Apple Puree, Potato Starch, Modified Potato Starch, Gluten Free Oat Flour, Rice Flour, Glucose Syrup, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Vanilla Flavouring, Salt, Emulsifier: Lactic Acid Esters of Mono-Diglycerides, Carrot Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Raising Agents: Sodium Dihydrogen Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Colour: Anthocyanin, Rapeseed Oil, Thickener: Xanthan Gum

Allergy Information

  • Not suitable for consumers with an allergy to Nuts due to manufacturing methods.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

Single serving per pot

Name and address

  • Cardium Products Limited,
  • Milner Way,
  • Ossett,
  • WF5 9JR.
Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (125g)
Energy632kJ/150kcal790kJ/188kcal
Fat4.5g5.6g
of which saturates3.7g4.6g
Carbohydrate25.3g31.6g
of which sugars17.4g21.8g
Fibre0.6g0.8g
Protein1.8g2.3g
Salt0.23g0.29g
Single serving per pot--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

5 STARS OUT OF 5 !!!

5 stars

The best Strawberry Trifle you will EVER eat! Love it!

