Batchelors Smoky Facon Macaroni & Cheese Meat Free 65G

Great to have around when you need something quick, cheap and cheerful. 'Interesting' facon taste, but still flavourful enough. Decent grab 'n' go fodder.
Rank
Tasted and smelt like vomit
I have been vegetarian for over 50 years I was when it meant very little options for meals This I love it’s really really filling and tastes lovely
Let me just say I would only buy this again if there was no other food left in the shop! I tried it on its own and I also tried it with my own added cooked mushrooms, tomatoes and pasta sauce - it just made the rest taste horrible.
Lovely (aye right)
Smells like someone ate a bag of frazzles then brought them back up. Doesn't taste very nice either. Can't believe someone working at Batchelor's gave this the green light.
Quick and easy! It's so good to find a simple vegan alternative to a classic!
nope
Wouldn't buy again. Cheese flavour smells and tastes like vomit. I know this can be the case with vegan cheeses but really didn't enjoy this.
Yuk!
I didn't like this at all. The 'facon' taste is overpowering and not very nice at all, it didn't taste cheesy either, just a horrid flavour throughout.
Wanted to buy this but too much salt.
I was interested to buy this but it has high salt percentage. Sounds nice by ingredients but I'm on a salt reduced diet. Boo-hoo. Most pot meals have too much salt unfortunately.
Just tried this for the first time. It's vile. Weard taste, can't describe it, just yuck. Had to throw it out.