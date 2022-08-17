We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Batchelors Smoky Facon Macaroni & Cheese Meat Free 65G

2.8(10)Write a review
Batchelors Smoky Facon Macaroni & Cheese Meat Free 65G
£1.00
£15.39/kg

Per pot (265g) as prepared

Energy
988kJ
233kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
2.9g

low

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.6g

low

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.7g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
1.4g

medium

23%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 373kJ

Product Description

  • Dried Macaroni Pasta with Meat Free Pieces, Made with Textured Wheat Protein, in a Smoky Bacon Flavour & Dairy Free Cheese Flavour Sauce Mix.
  • Bringing all the meaty flavours and textures you crave, in a carefully crafted meat free recipe. Our delicious Smoky Facon Mac 'n' Cheeze Pot makes it quick and easy to enjoy meat free meals that are packed full of flavour!
  • Welcome to the marvellous world of Meat Free, by Batchelors. The incredible taste you know and love from Batchelors, made with delicious meat free pieces and ready in just five minutes!
  • Batchelors trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Instant Pasta Pot, great for lunch!
  • Made to a Vegan Recipe
  • With Meat-Free Pieces
  • Low Fat
  • Ready in five minutes
  • Source of Protein
  • No Added MSG
  • No Artificial Colours of Preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 65G
  • Source of Protein
  • Low Fat

Information

Ingredients

Macaroni Pasta (58%) (Durum Wheat Semolina), Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Flavourings (contain Barley), Dried Glucose Syrup, Meat Free Pieces (3%) (Textured Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten, Firming Agent (Calcium Sulphate))), Dextrose, Coconut Fat Powder (Coconut Oil, Maltodextrin, Pea Protein), Salt, Pea Protein, Wheat Fibre, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Rice Protein, Yeast Extract Powder, Ground Black Pepper, Dried Parsley, Smoke Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Celery, Egg, Milk and Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For Best Before see base.

Preparation and Usage

  • Delicious Pasta in 5 Minutes...
  • 1 Place Pot on Solid Flat Surface, Pour in Boiling Water to the Fill Line.
  • 2 Gently Stir. Cover with Lid, Leave for 2 Minutes
  • 3 Gently Stir. Reapply Lid. Wait 3 More Minutes.
  • Take Care to Not Pierce Base of Pot when Using Metal Cutlery, Contents Will Be Hot.

Number of uses

This pot contains 1 portion

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • DO NOT USE IF LID IS OPEN OR TORN.

Recycling info

Lid. Recycle

Name and address

  • Freepost Premier Foods.
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Consumer Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy this product. If you have any questions or comments, please contact our
  • Consumer Relations Department on 0800 222722 Mon-Fri 9am - 5pm (UK only) quoting the codes printed on the pack.
  • Or write to us at UK:
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • Or ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • www.batchelorsrange.co.uk

Net Contents

65g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g As PreparedPer Pot (265g) As Prepared% Reference Intake
Energy373kJ988kJ12%
-88kcal233kcal12%
Fat1.1g2.9g4%
of which Saturates0.6g1.6g8%
Carbohydrate15.8g41.9g
of which Sugars1.4g3.7g4%
Fibre0.9g2.4g
Protein3.3g8.7g
Salt0.53g1.40g23%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
This pot contains 1 portion---

Safety information

DO NOT USE IF LID IS OPEN OR TORN.

10 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Great to have around when you need something quick

5 stars

Great to have around when you need something quick, cheap and cheerful. 'Interesting' facon taste, but still flavourful enough. Decent grab 'n' go fodder.

Rank

1 stars

Tasted and smelt like vomit

I have been vegetarian for over 50 years I was whe

5 stars

I have been vegetarian for over 50 years I was when it meant very little options for meals This I love it’s really really filling and tastes lovely

Let me just say I would only buy this again if the

2 stars

Let me just say I would only buy this again if there was no other food left in the shop! I tried it on its own and I also tried it with my own added cooked mushrooms, tomatoes and pasta sauce - it just made the rest taste horrible.

Lovely (aye right)

1 stars

Smells like someone ate a bag of frazzles then brought them back up. Doesn't taste very nice either. Can't believe someone working at Batchelor's gave this the green light.

Quick and easy! It's so good to find a simple vega

5 stars

Quick and easy! It's so good to find a simple vegan alternative to a classic!

nope

2 stars

Wouldn't buy again. Cheese flavour smells and tastes like vomit. I know this can be the case with vegan cheeses but really didn't enjoy this.

Yuk!

1 stars

I didn't like this at all. The 'facon' taste is overpowering and not very nice at all, it didn't taste cheesy either, just a horrid flavour throughout.

Wanted to buy this but too much salt.

5 stars

I was interested to buy this but it has high salt percentage. Sounds nice by ingredients but I'm on a salt reduced diet. Boo-hoo. Most pot meals have too much salt unfortunately.

Just tried this for the first time. It's vile. Wea

1 stars

Just tried this for the first time. It's vile. Weard taste, can't describe it, just yuck. Had to throw it out.

