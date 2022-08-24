Belazu Shawarma Paste 130G

Nice, and plenty of recipes on their web-site
Really nice.Went on the companies website and followed one of their recipes.I used it on chicken leg portions,and it was a big hit with eveyone
Ginger (37%), Tomato Paste, Garlic Puree, Sunflower Oil, Onions, Turmeric (2%), Black Pepper, Sweet Paprika, Salt, Allspice, Dried Chilli (1%), Cinnamon, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid
Once Opened, Keep Refrigerated for Up to 4 Weeks.
Made in the UK
130g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|702 kJ / 169kcal
|Fat
|11.7g
|Of which Saturates
|1.5g
|Carbohydrates
|11.0g
|Of which Sugars
|5.5g
|Fibre
|4.6g
|Protein
|2.4g
|Salt
|2.0g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Really nice.Went on the companies website and followed one of their recipes.I used it on chicken leg portions,and it was a big hit with eveyone