Clubcard Price

Belazu Shawarma Paste 130G

5(1)Write a review
£2.70
£0.21/10g

Product Description

  • Paste with Ginger, Turmeric and Chilli
  • Warming and aromatic with ginger turmeric and a kick of chilli
  • Chilli rating - 3
  • Add drama to every bite
  • Pack size: 130G

Information

Ingredients

Ginger (37%), Tomato Paste, Garlic Puree, Sunflower Oil, Onions, Turmeric (2%), Black Pepper, Sweet Paprika, Salt, Allspice, Dried Chilli (1%), Cinnamon, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Storage

Once Opened, Keep Refrigerated for Up to 4 Weeks.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Recommendation
  • Add to chicken or veg, or stir into hummus

Name and address

  • Belazu Ingredient Company,
  • 74 Long Drive,
  • Greenford,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB6 8LZ.
  • WJFG Europe SLU,

Return to

  • Belazu Ingredient Company,
  • 74 Long Drive,
  • Greenford,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB6 8LZ.
  • contactus@belazu.com

Net Contents

130g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy702 kJ / 169kcal
Fat11.7g
Of which Saturates1.5g
Carbohydrates11.0g
Of which Sugars5.5g
Fibre4.6g
Protein2.4g
Salt2.0g
Nice, and plenty of recipes on their web-site

5 stars

Really nice.Went on the companies website and followed one of their recipes.I used it on chicken leg portions,and it was a big hit with eveyone

