Tesco Finest Cod And Chorizo Bake 360G

£ 5.00
£13.89/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy927kJ 221kcal
    11%
  • Fat9.5g
    14%
  • Saturates4.0g
    20%
  • Sugars2.5g
    3%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 550kJ / 131kcal

Product Description

  • Skinless and boneless cod (Gadus morhua) fillets with a chorizo and parsley crumb and a sachet of roasted tomato sauce.
  • This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery www.msc.org
  • Parsley and Chorizo Crumb. Wild Caught Cod 2 Wild Caught Cod fillets topped with Parsley and Chorizo crumb. Served with a rich tomato sauce, with oven roasted tomatoes, black olives, capers and shallots.
  • Pack size: 360G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cod (Fish) (66%), Roasted Tomato Sauce [Water, Tomato Passata, Shallot, Tomato Purée, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Red Pepper Tapenade (Red Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Tomato Concentrate, Olive Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic, Salt, Sugar), Tomato, Black Olive, Capers, Anchovy (Fish), Garlic Purée, Sugar, Salt, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Olive Oil, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, White Wine Vinegar, Stabiliser (Ferrous Gluconate)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk), Chorizo Sausage (2.5%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Garlic, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Nutmeg, Oregano], Parsley, Salt, Yeast, Dextrose, Black Pepper, Smoked Paprika.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 22 mins Remove outer packaging and film lid and place sachet to one side. Place tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for 22 minutes. For roasted tomato sauce: Place the sachet in a pan of boiling water and simmer for 2 minutes. Remove carefully and shake gently before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Made using cod caught in the North East Atlantic and EU pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

360g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (169g**)
Energy550kJ / 131kcal927kJ / 221kcal
Fat5.6g9.5g
Saturates2.4g4.0g
Carbohydrate3.6g6.1g
Sugars1.5g2.5g
Fibre1.2g2.0g
Protein15.9g26.9g
Salt0.7g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 360g typically weighs 338g.--

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

