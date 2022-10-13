We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Beautifully Balanced Greek Inspired Chicken & Feta Sandwich

This product's currently out of stock

Each pack

Energy
1317kJ
311kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
3.9g

low

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.2g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.7g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.97g

medium

16%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 535kJ / 127kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast, cucumber, tomato, yogurt and herb dressing with butter beans, feta full fat soft cheese and mint with spinach in white bread with added spinach and red pepper.
  • Our chefs' recipe layers tender chicken breast with cucumber, tomatoes, spinach and a feta, mint & bean crush on spinach & red pepper bread CAREFULLY HAND PACKED EVERY DAY

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (19%), Cucumber, Tomato, Water, Spinach, Butter Beans, Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Low Fat Yogurt (Milk), Yeast, Spinach Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Red Pepper, Cornflour, Salt, Mint, Pasteurised Egg, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Spirit Vinegar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Pepper, Sugar, Mustard Flour, Garlic, Tapioca Starch, Chives, Basil, Vitamin D, Sea Salt, Mustard Husk, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Sunflower Oil, Wheat Starch, Turmeric, Pimento.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made using EU & non-EU chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy535kJ / 127kcal1317kJ / 311kcal
Fat1.6g3.9g
Saturates0.5g1.2g
Carbohydrate18.7g46.0g
Sugars2.3g5.7g
Fibre1.7g4.2g
Protein8.5g20.9g
Salt0.39g0.97g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

16 Reviews

Sweaty socks would smell better

1 stars

This sorry excuse for a sandwich was disgusting. The concept sounding interesting and I can't have barley so I'm limited to what I can have as more and more sandwiches seem to be full of barley or barley malt extract. Where do I start with this one? The smell would knock you off your feet as soon as you open the packet, sweaty socks would smell better. The bread had an odd spongy texture, there was barely any feta cheese in the sandwich, the salad had no crunch and the sauce was tasteless. The chicken was passable and probably the only thing in the whole sandwich that was palatable. I managed two bites (the second only to make sure I was right with the first!) and threw the rest in the bin. Complete waste.

No feta, at all, and no taste whatsoever, on soggy

1 stars

No feta, at all, and no taste whatsoever, on soggy, sorry bread

One for the birds.

1 stars

After opening the packet and discovering the bread was green, I hesitated, and honestly considered donating the whole thing to the nearest homeless person, but instead decided to give it try. To say it lacks flavour would be an understatement, and the soggy texture was equally undesirable. I don’t know who created this sorry excuse of “sandwich” but they oughta be ashamed of themselves. I do not recommend this sandwich, unless buying it for someone who you don’t really like.

Bland taste and strange texture

2 stars

i was really hoping to like this sandwich but it’s so bland!! chicken is dry, bread has a weird almost squeakiness to it and becomes so stodgy with the sauce, creating an awful texture overall. the best part is the salad but it just makes me regret not getting a normal chicken salad sandwich instead, extremely underwhelming.

Bland but could be better!

2 stars

I loved the concept of this sandwich but was left feeling underwhelmed. The chicken had zero flavour and neither did the rest of it, could do with some more seasoning and MORE FETA!! I enjoyed the bread and honestly this could be a knock out if certain elements were tweaked

Heathly and tasty!

5 stars

Tried it recently and absolutely loved it. Don't know what they put in the green bread but it is different and refreshing. It's definitely one of the healthiest meal deal options. I'm definitely buying it again!

A favourite

4 stars

Love the green bread, good amount of chicken and fresh salad for a nice crunch. Could do with a bit more feta and seasoning (mint, coriander)

Fantastic Sandwich

5 stars

Fantastic sandwich. Not one I would normally go for but decided to give it a go. Full of flavour, freshly made, all round a great sandwich.

Better than starvation

4 stars

Despite other reviews, This sandwich is better than starving

Loved it

5 stars

I personally loved this. I absolutely detest mayo so to find this didn't have mayo on was a blessing. I did have to add some pepper on (I do with all of my sandwiches) but I actually really enjoyed this, bring out more mayo-less sandwiches!!

