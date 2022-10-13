Tesco Beautifully Balanced Greek Inspired Chicken & Feta Sandwich

Sweaty socks would smell better
This sorry excuse for a sandwich was disgusting. The concept sounding interesting and I can't have barley so I'm limited to what I can have as more and more sandwiches seem to be full of barley or barley malt extract. Where do I start with this one? The smell would knock you off your feet as soon as you open the packet, sweaty socks would smell better. The bread had an odd spongy texture, there was barely any feta cheese in the sandwich, the salad had no crunch and the sauce was tasteless. The chicken was passable and probably the only thing in the whole sandwich that was palatable. I managed two bites (the second only to make sure I was right with the first!) and threw the rest in the bin. Complete waste.
No feta, at all, and no taste whatsoever, on soggy, sorry bread
One for the birds.
After opening the packet and discovering the bread was green, I hesitated, and honestly considered donating the whole thing to the nearest homeless person, but instead decided to give it try. To say it lacks flavour would be an understatement, and the soggy texture was equally undesirable. I don’t know who created this sorry excuse of “sandwich” but they oughta be ashamed of themselves. I do not recommend this sandwich, unless buying it for someone who you don’t really like.
Bland taste and strange texture
i was really hoping to like this sandwich but it’s so bland!! chicken is dry, bread has a weird almost squeakiness to it and becomes so stodgy with the sauce, creating an awful texture overall. the best part is the salad but it just makes me regret not getting a normal chicken salad sandwich instead, extremely underwhelming.
Bland but could be better!
I loved the concept of this sandwich but was left feeling underwhelmed. The chicken had zero flavour and neither did the rest of it, could do with some more seasoning and MORE FETA!! I enjoyed the bread and honestly this could be a knock out if certain elements were tweaked
Heathly and tasty!
Tried it recently and absolutely loved it. Don't know what they put in the green bread but it is different and refreshing. It's definitely one of the healthiest meal deal options. I'm definitely buying it again!
A favourite
Love the green bread, good amount of chicken and fresh salad for a nice crunch. Could do with a bit more feta and seasoning (mint, coriander)
Fantastic Sandwich
Fantastic sandwich. Not one I would normally go for but decided to give it a go. Full of flavour, freshly made, all round a great sandwich.
Better than starvation
Despite other reviews, This sandwich is better than starving
Loved it
I personally loved this. I absolutely detest mayo so to find this didn't have mayo on was a blessing. I did have to add some pepper on (I do with all of my sandwiches) but I actually really enjoyed this, bring out more mayo-less sandwiches!!