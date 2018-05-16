We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Cheese Selection with Crackers & Chutney Serves 10

Tesco Finest Cheese Selection with Crackers & Chutney Serves 10
£20.00
£20.00/each

Per 30g smoked Cheddar

Energy
542kJ
131kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
11.0g

high

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.9g

high

35%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.56g

high

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1808kJ / 436kcal

Product Description

  • Camembert full fat soft mould ripened cheese, Wensleydale cheese with sweetened dried cranberries and sweetened dried blueberries, Vintage Coastal® Bite Cheddar cheese, Vintage red Leicester cheese, Extra mature smoked Cheddar cheese, Blue Stilton® cheese, Savoury cracker with beetroot, pumpkin, millet and sunflower seeds, Rye crackers with sourdough and caramelised red onion chutney.
  • Rich & Flavourful A selection of the best of British cheese, creamy Camembert, fruity Wensleydale with sweetened dried cranberries and blueberries, crunchy Coastal(R) Bite Cheddar, Vintage Red Leicester, extra mature smoked Cheddar and a rich Blue Stilton(R), Our cheeses come with the perfect accompaniment of savoury crackers and a sweet caramelised red onion chutney to create the ultimate cheeseboard for your special occasion. Each cheese has been hand selected by our expert cheese graders to ensure the Finest quality. Everything you need for the perfect cheeseboard, this selection comes with cheese crackers and a sweet, sticky red onion chutney. Perfect for your Boxing day cheeseboard. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
  • Rich & Flavourful A selection of the best of British cheese, creamy Camembert, fruity Wensleydale with sweetened dried cranberries and blueberries, crunchy Coastal(R) Bite Cheddar, Vintage Red Leicester, extra mature smoked Cheddar and a rich Blue Stilton(R), Our cheeses come with the perfect accompaniment of savoury crackers and a sweet caramelised red onion chutney to create the ultimate cheeseboard for your special occasion.

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

approx. 103 Servings

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Card. Recycle Jar. Recycle Tray. Recycle Wrap. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Chutney 230g e, Camembert 220g e, Wensleydale with Cranberries & Blueberries 200g e, Coastal(R) Cheddar 200g e, Red Leicester 200g e, Smoked Cheddar 200g e, Blue Stilton 150g e, Crackers 2 x 75g e & 2 x 65g e (1.68kg)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g smoked Cheddar
Energy1808kJ / 436kcal542kJ / 131kcal
Fat36.6g11.0g
Saturates23.1g6.9g
Carbohydrate0.1g<0.1g
Sugars0.1g<0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein26.6g8.0g
Salt1.88g0.56g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Per 30g

Energy
529kJ
127kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
10.5g

high

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.7g

high

34%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Salt
0.54g

high

9%of the reference intake

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Red Leicester Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto Norbixin).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

approx. 103 Servings

One tablespoon

Energy
162kJ
38kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.4g

high

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.12g

medium

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1080kJ / 254kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Red Onion (39%), Sugar, Brown Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Balsamic Vinegar of Modena [Wine Vinegar, Grape Must], Bramley Apple, Molasses, Dried Onion, Garlic Purée, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

approx. 103 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy1080kJ / 254kcal162kJ / 38kcal
Fat0.1g<0.1g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate61.2g9.2g
Sugars55.7g8.4g
Fibre1.8g0.3g
Protein1.2g0.2g
Salt0.80g0.12g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Per 30g

Energy
517kJ
125kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
10.5g

high

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.5g

high

33%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.54g

high

9%of the reference intake

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

approx. 103 Servings

One cracker

Energy
156kJ
37kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
1.9g

high

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

high

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

medium

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2079kJ / 497kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Oat Flakes, Oatmeal, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Beetroot Powder (8%), Pumpkin Seed (6%), Millet, Sunflower Seed, Salt, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

approx. 103 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cracker (7.5g)
Energy2079kJ / 497kcal156kJ / 37kcal
Fat24.8g1.9g
Saturates6.9g0.5g
Carbohydrate53.1g4.0g
Sugars4.8g0.4g
Fibre6.4g0.5g
Protein12.2g0.9g
Salt0.73g0.05g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Per 30g

Energy
510kJ
123kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
10.5g

high

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.9g

high

35%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.59g

high

10%of the reference intake

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

approx. 103 Servings

Per 30g

Energy
366kJ
88kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
7.2g

high

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.8g

high

24%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.39g

medium

7%of the reference intake

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

approx. 103 Servings

Per 30g

Energy
456kJ
110kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
7.7g

high

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.8g

high

24%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.7g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.40g

medium

7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1521kJ / 365kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wensleydale Cheese (Milk), Sweetened Dried Cranberries (13%) [Cranberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Sweetened Dried Blueberries (3%) [Blueberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Fructose. 

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

approx. 103 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1521kJ / 365kcal456kJ / 110kcal
Fat25.6g7.7g
Saturates15.9g4.8g
Carbohydrate15.7g4.7g
Sugars15.7g4.7g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein17.8g5.3g
Salt1.34g0.40g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Per 30g

Energy
542kJ
131kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
11.0g

high

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.9g

high

35%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.56g

high

9%of the reference intake

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

approx. 103 Servings

One cracker

Energy
66kJ
16kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.2g

medium

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

medium

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

medium

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1646kJ / 390kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wholegrain Rye Flour, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sourdough Culture [Water, Rye Flour, Malted Wheat Flour, Starter Culture, Yeast], Honey, Black Treacle, Sunflower Oil, Fermented Rye, Salt, Yeast.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

approx. 103 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cracker (4g)
Energy1646kJ / 390kcal66kJ / 16kcal
Fat5.4g0.2g
Saturates0.6g<0.1g
Carbohydrate69.5g2.8g
Sugars10.0g0.4g
Fibre10.3g0.4g
Protein10.7g0.4g
Salt1.13g0.05g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
