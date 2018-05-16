Tesco Finest Cheese Selection with Crackers & Chutney Serves 10

Per 30g smoked Cheddar
Product Description
- Camembert full fat soft mould ripened cheese, Wensleydale cheese with sweetened dried cranberries and sweetened dried blueberries, Vintage Coastal® Bite Cheddar cheese, Vintage red Leicester cheese, Extra mature smoked Cheddar cheese, Blue Stilton® cheese, Savoury cracker with beetroot, pumpkin, millet and sunflower seeds, Rye crackers with sourdough and caramelised red onion chutney.
- Rich & Flavourful A selection of the best of British cheese, creamy Camembert, fruity Wensleydale with sweetened dried cranberries and blueberries, crunchy Coastal(R) Bite Cheddar, Vintage Red Leicester, extra mature smoked Cheddar and a rich Blue Stilton(R), Our cheeses come with the perfect accompaniment of savoury crackers and a sweet caramelised red onion chutney to create the ultimate cheeseboard for your special occasion. Each cheese has been hand selected by our expert cheese graders to ensure the Finest quality. Everything you need for the perfect cheeseboard, this selection comes with cheese crackers and a sweet, sticky red onion chutney. Perfect for your Boxing day cheeseboard. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
Information
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Number of uses
Net Contents
Chutney 230g e, Camembert 220g e, Wensleydale with Cranberries & Blueberries 200g e, Coastal(R) Cheddar 200g e, Red Leicester 200g e, Smoked Cheddar 200g e, Blue Stilton 150g e, Crackers 2 x 75g e & 2 x 65g e (1.68kg)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g smoked Cheddar
|Energy
|1808kJ / 436kcal
|542kJ / 131kcal
|Fat
|36.6g
|11.0g
|Saturates
|23.1g
|6.9g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|26.6g
|8.0g
|Salt
|1.88g
|0.56g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Per 30g
- Energy
- 529kJ
-
- 127kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 10.5g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 6.7g
- 34%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.54g
- 9%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Red Leicester Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto Norbixin).
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Number of uses
One tablespoon
- Energy
- 162kJ
-
- 38kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 8.4g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.12g
- 2%of the reference intake
low
low
high
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1080kJ / 254kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Red Onion (39%), Sugar, Brown Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Balsamic Vinegar of Modena [Wine Vinegar, Grape Must], Bramley Apple, Molasses, Dried Onion, Garlic Purée, Salt.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One tablespoon (15g)
|Energy
|1080kJ / 254kcal
|162kJ / 38kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|61.2g
|9.2g
|Sugars
|55.7g
|8.4g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.3g
|Protein
|1.2g
|0.2g
|Salt
|0.80g
|0.12g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Per 30g
- Energy
- 517kJ
-
- 125kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 10.5g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 6.5g
- 33%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.54g
- 9%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
Information
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Number of uses
One cracker
- Energy
- 156kJ
-
- 37kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.9g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.5g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.4g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.05g
- 1%of the reference intake
high
high
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2079kJ / 497kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Oat Flakes, Oatmeal, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Beetroot Powder (8%), Pumpkin Seed (6%), Millet, Sunflower Seed, Salt, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cracker (7.5g)
|Energy
|2079kJ / 497kcal
|156kJ / 37kcal
|Fat
|24.8g
|1.9g
|Saturates
|6.9g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|53.1g
|4.0g
|Sugars
|4.8g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|6.4g
|0.5g
|Protein
|12.2g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.73g
|0.05g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Per 30g
- Energy
- 510kJ
-
- 123kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 10.5g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 6.9g
- 35%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.59g
- 10%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
Information
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Number of uses
Per 30g
- Energy
- 366kJ
-
- 88kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.2g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.8g
- 24%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.2g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.39g
- 7%of the reference intake
high
high
low
medium
Information
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Number of uses
Per 30g
- Energy
- 456kJ
-
- 110kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.7g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.8g
- 24%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 4.7g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.40g
- 7%of the reference intake
high
high
medium
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1521kJ / 365kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wensleydale Cheese (Milk), Sweetened Dried Cranberries (13%) [Cranberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Sweetened Dried Blueberries (3%) [Blueberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Fructose.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1521kJ / 365kcal
|456kJ / 110kcal
|Fat
|25.6g
|7.7g
|Saturates
|15.9g
|4.8g
|Carbohydrate
|15.7g
|4.7g
|Sugars
|15.7g
|4.7g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|17.8g
|5.3g
|Salt
|1.34g
|0.40g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Per 30g
- Energy
- 542kJ
-
- 131kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 11.0g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 6.9g
- 35%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.56g
- 9%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
Information
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Number of uses
One cracker
- Energy
- 66kJ
-
- 16kcal
- 1%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0.2g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.4g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.05g
- 1%of the reference intake
medium
low
medium
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1646kJ / 390kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wholegrain Rye Flour, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sourdough Culture [Water, Rye Flour, Malted Wheat Flour, Starter Culture, Yeast], Honey, Black Treacle, Sunflower Oil, Fermented Rye, Salt, Yeast.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cracker (4g)
|Energy
|1646kJ / 390kcal
|66kJ / 16kcal
|Fat
|5.4g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|69.5g
|2.8g
|Sugars
|10.0g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|10.3g
|0.4g
|Protein
|10.7g
|0.4g
|Salt
|1.13g
|0.05g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
