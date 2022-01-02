Gourmet Cocktail Champagne & Prseco Toppers Gift Set

surgery syrup
Brought these as they looked nice,for my party but No not for me. Very sweet syrupy liquid which for me ruined a nice glass of Prosecco even my guests wasn’t that keen on it, went into the bin.
China
Ambient
Store in a cool, dry place. Keep out of direct sunlight.Once opened, refrigerate and consume within 7 days.
Produced in China
12 Servings
*E129, *E110, *E102 WARNING: INGREDIENTS MARKED * MAY HAVE AN ADVERSE EFFECT ON ACTIVITY AND ATTENTION IN YOUNG CHILDREN.
Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (E330), Flavourings, Preservatives (E202, E211), Antioxidant (E300), Colours (E129, E110)
12 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy kJ
|569
|Energy kcal
|153
|Fat
|0g
|Of which Saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|33.9g
|Of which Sugars
|33.9g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (E330), Flavourings, Preservatives (E202, E211), Antioxidant (E300), Colour (E110)
12 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy kJ
|569
|Energy kcal
|153
|Fat
|0g
|Of which Saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|3.9g
|Of which Sugars
|33.9g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (E300), Flavourings, Preservatives (E202, E211), Antioxadiant (E300), Colours (E129, E133)
12 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy kJ
|506
|Energy kcal
|121
|Fat
|0g
|Of which Saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|30.1g
|Of which Sugars
|30.1g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (E330), Flavourings, Preservatives (E202, E211), Antioxidant (E300), Colours (E110, E119)
12 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy kJ
|569
|Energy kcal
|153
|Fat
|0g
|Of which Saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|33.9g
|Of which Sugars
|33.9g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
Sugar, Colours (E102, E110)
12 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy kJ
|1677
|Energy kcal
|399
|Fat
|0g
|Of which Saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|99.8g
|Of which Sugars
|99.8g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
Average of null stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Brought these as they looked nice,for my party but No not for me. Very sweet syrupy liquid which for me ruined a nice glass of Prosecco even my guests wasn’t that keen on it, went into the bin.