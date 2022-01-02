We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Gourmet Cocktail Champagne & Prseco Toppers Gift Set

No ratings yetWrite a review
£4.50
Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Champagne & Prosecco Toppers
  • Create your own Gourmet Cocktails with our contemporary mixers created as toppers for sparkling wines such as Champagne and Prosecco.
  • Mix Total Net 280ml e
  • Cystals Net Wt 24g e
  • Drink Responsibly.
  • Make Your Own Cocktail Kit
  • Top off your flute
  • Non-Alcoholic

Information

Country

China

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Keep out of direct sunlight.Once opened, refrigerate and consume within 7 days.

Produce of

Produced in China

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 Fill a Flute with Sparkling Wine
  • 2 Top it Off with 1/3 of a Bottle of our Mixers
  • 3 Add Fruit as a Garnish
  • 4 Enjoy and Repeat
  • Please retain this information for future reference.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Warnings

  • *E129, *E110, *E102
  • WARNING: INGREDIENTS MARKED * MAY HAVE AN ADVERSE EFFECT ON ACTIVITY AND ATTENTION IN YOUNG CHILDREN.

Name and address

  • Packed by:
  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.

Distributor address

  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.
  • BTGG Europe Limited,
  • The Black Church,

Return to

  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.
  • BTGG Europe Limited,
  • The Black Church,
  • St. Mary's Place,
  • Dublin 7,
  • D07 P4AX,
  • Ireland.
  • www.bluetreegifts.co.uk

Safety information

*E129, *E110, *E102 WARNING: INGREDIENTS MARKED * MAY HAVE AN ADVERSE EFFECT ON ACTIVITY AND ATTENTION IN YOUNG CHILDREN.

  • Make Your Own Cocktail Kit
  • Top off your flute
  • Non-Alcoholic
  • Grapefruit Flavour Bellini Mixer 70 ml e
  • Mango Flavour Bellini Mixer 70 ml e
  • Raspberry Flavour Bellini Mixer 70ml e
  • Mandarin Flavour Mimosa Mixer 70ml e
  • Sugar Crystals 24g e

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (E330), Flavourings, Preservatives (E202, E211), Antioxidant (E300), Colours (E129, E110)

Storage

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy kJ569
Energy kcal153
Fat0g
Of which Saturates0g
Carbohydrate33.9g
Of which Sugars33.9g
Protein0g
Salt0g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (E330), Flavourings, Preservatives (E202, E211), Antioxidant (E300), Colour (E110)

Storage

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy kJ569
Energy kcal153
Fat0g
Of which Saturates0g
Carbohydrate3.9g
Of which Sugars33.9g
Protein0g
Salt0g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (E300), Flavourings, Preservatives (E202, E211), Antioxadiant (E300), Colours (E129, E133)

Storage

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy kJ506
Energy kcal121
Fat0g
Of which Saturates0g
Carbohydrate30.1g
Of which Sugars30.1g
Protein0g
Salt0g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (E330), Flavourings, Preservatives (E202, E211), Antioxidant (E300), Colours (E110, E119)

Storage

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy kJ569
Energy kcal153
Fat0g
Of which Saturates0g
Carbohydrate33.9g
Of which Sugars33.9g
Protein0g
Salt0g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Colours (E102, E110)

Storage

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy kJ1677
Energy kcal399
Fat0g
Of which Saturates0g
Carbohydrate99.8g
Of which Sugars99.8g
Protein0g
Salt0g
surgery syrup

2 stars

Brought these as they looked nice,for my party but No not for me. Very sweet syrupy liquid which for me ruined a nice glass of Prosecco even my guests wasn’t that keen on it, went into the bin.

