Patak's Plant-Based Korma Curry Sauce 345G

£1.90
£0.55/100g

Product Description

  • A Creamy, Spiced, Lentil and Coconut Based Sauce.
  • Recipe inspiration: www.pataks.com
  • Chilli rating - Mild - 1
  • 100% Plant Based
  • No artificial colours, flavours, preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegans and Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 345G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Lentils (14%), Coconut Cream (6%), Creamed Coconut (3%), Sugar, Ground Spices (2%) [Spices, Cumin (0.9%)], Modified Maize Starch, Desiccated Coconut (1.5%), Dried Onion, Ginger Purée, Concentrated Tomato Purée, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Acid (Lactic Acid), Salt, Fennel Seed

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts and Cereals containing Gluten.

Storage

Best Before End: See lid.Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight once opened, use immediately.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake Well Before Opening
  • Try... This sauce also tastes great with aubergine, cauliflower or sweet potato.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.
  • AB Foods Polska Sp. z o.o.,
  • Ul.Przemystowa 2,

Return to

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.
  • UK: 0800 0195 617
  • ROI: 0044 800 0195 617

Net Contents

345g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy490kJ/118kcal
Fat6.0g
of which saturates3.9g
Carbohydrate11g
of which sugars4.3g
Fibre3.4g
Protein3.0g
Salt0.39g
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

35 Reviews

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Just open the hard and add to meat or vegetables f

5 stars

Just open the hard and add to meat or vegetables for a quick and delcious creamy curry sauce

Bland tasting

3 stars

I found this sauce to be uninspiring and disappointing. It was bland and pretty tasteless. Bought as part of a promotion but wouldn't buy again

Koooorma delight

4 stars

Pleasantly surprised with this plant based korma. Was creamy and had a great range of flavour. I personally added left over chicken to it tasted great.

A good change to normal sauce

4 stars

Trying more vegetarian foods and quite happy with this. A little mild for my palate but worth eating.

Delicious and mild for kids

5 stars

My kids love this as it is mild, but there is a nice taste for adults to enjoy also. I love making vegetable currys with this plant based sauce, so we can truly say it is a meat free day.

A very tasty curry sauce

5 stars

tastes great with rice and naan bread. delicious meal with lentils

Product Review

3 stars

Tried this product for the first time, okay taste but not really my cup of tea. I prefer stronger and more spicy taste than this product is offering.

Korms plant based curry

4 stars

Bought as part of a promotion. Nice convenient side jar. Tasted pleasant enough for a change. Added bonus fully recyceable

Quick & easy

4 stars

Ideal for a quick meal when you’re in a rush. Nice consistency & classic korma taste.

Good stuff

5 stars

Very tasty curry. I would buy it again. It was bought as part of promotion

