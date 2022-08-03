Patak's Plant-Based Korma Curry Sauce 345G

Just open the hard and add to meat or vegetables f
Just open the hard and add to meat or vegetables for a quick and delcious creamy curry sauce
Bland tasting
I found this sauce to be uninspiring and disappointing. It was bland and pretty tasteless. Bought as part of a promotion but wouldn't buy again
Koooorma delight
Pleasantly surprised with this plant based korma. Was creamy and had a great range of flavour. I personally added left over chicken to it tasted great.
A good change to normal sauce
Trying more vegetarian foods and quite happy with this. A little mild for my palate but worth eating.
Delicious and mild for kids
My kids love this as it is mild, but there is a nice taste for adults to enjoy also. I love making vegetable currys with this plant based sauce, so we can truly say it is a meat free day.
A very tasty curry sauce
tastes great with rice and naan bread. delicious meal with lentils
Product Review
Tried this product for the first time, okay taste but not really my cup of tea. I prefer stronger and more spicy taste than this product is offering.
Korms plant based curry
Bought as part of a promotion. Nice convenient side jar. Tasted pleasant enough for a change. Added bonus fully recyceable
Quick & easy
Ideal for a quick meal when you’re in a rush. Nice consistency & classic korma taste.
Good stuff
Very tasty curry. I would buy it again. It was bought as part of promotion