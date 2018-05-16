Vegetarian Butcher Vegeterrier Hot Dog 2 Pieces 150G
New
Product Description
- soy-based sausages, source of protein
- But have you heard that The Vegetarian Butcher Big Banger will absolutely rock your world? That juicy crack when you bite into a well-seasoned sausage along with that delectable vegetarian meat, is everything and more that you can expect with this iconic vegetarian sausage. Bangin' flavour and bangin' versitality, these big guys snuggle up beautifully with classic mashed potatoes and gravy, or as a part of your next BBQ line up. High in protein and taste-packed wonders that can easily win over any meat lover, our plant based sausages are made entirely out of soy and bangs a solid '10' for a vegetarian meat substitute of the classic German sausage. You have to taste it to experience it!
- The Vegetarian Butcher was founded by Jaap Korteweg, a 9th generation farmer and meat lover. Having chosen the vegetarian way of life, his goal was to produce delicious vegetarian meat that tastes even better than the original. His ambition is to give meat lovers the experience that they are not missing out when they are switching to vegetarian or vegan meat. That's why The Vegetarian Butcher offers a wide range of vegetarian or vegan meat alternatives, that compete with animal meat with respect to taste and texture. At the end of the day, we want to provide you with a delicious experience of indulging to your heart’s content with vegetarian meat while having to sacrifice absolutely nothing. You’re just one click away from adding this delicious mouth-watering vegetarian meat to your meal! For more information on our products and a great selection of recipes, visit www.thevegetarianbutcher.co.uk.
- These Vegetarian Butcher Big Bangers are delicious vegetarian meat alternatives versions of the iconic German sausage, spicy, juicy and more-ish.
- Our vegetarian plant based meat sausage make for the perfect BBQ, or served with a side of mashed potatoes and gravy.
- These Vegetarian Butcher plant based meat sausages made from soy, high in protein and a souce of iron and vitamin B12.
- Our plant based veggie sausage hold their firm texture and always deliver with that satisfying bang in every bite. Vegetarian meats.
- Get spoiled for choice with our vegetarian and vegan meat ranging from nuggets and meat balls to burgers, sausages and more – surely a vegan meat lover’s paradise.
- Heat a frying pan over medium heat and add 2 TBS oil. Fry each vegetarian plant based meat sausage for 6-8 minutes until it is brown on all sides and warm inside.
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
SOY structure (55%) (water, SOY protein), sunflower oil, broad beans, palm fat, tapioca starch, WHEAT gluten, natural flavourings, thickener (methyl cellulose), salt, potato protein, stabilisers (sodium alginate, calcium chloride, processed eucheuma seaweed), spices, psyllium fibre, citrus fibre, acid (citric acid), colour (iron oxides and hydroxides), smoke, iron (Ferric pyrophosphate), vitamin B12. May contain - Celery, Egg and Barley Prepared to a vegan recipe, however not suitable for milk and/or egg allergy sufferers
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS
Storage
Keep refrigerated. After opening consume within 2 days. For use by date see side of pack.
Produce of
Netherlands
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|1128 kJ
|846 kJ
|10%
|Energy (kcal)
|273 kcal
|204 kcal
|0%
|Fat (g)
|23 g
|17 g
|24%
|of which saturates (g)
|4.8 g
|3.6 g
|18%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|2.7 g
|2 g
|1%
|of which sugars (g)
|0.6 g
|<0.5 g
|1%
|Fibre (g)
|4.9 g
|3.7 g
|0%
|Protein (g)
|12 g
|8.8 g
|18%
|Salt (g)
|2.1 g
|1.6 g
|27%
|Vitamin B12 (µg)
|0.8 μg
|0.6 μg
|24%
|Iron (mg)
|4.2 mg
|3.2 mg
|23%
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.