Heat & Enjoy Boneless Chicken Bucket 500G

MACCIES ANYONE?
TASTES JUST LIKE MACCIES Nuggies
Typical values per 100g: Energy 849kJ / 202kcal
Southern Fried Chicken Poppets: Chicken Breast Fillet (66%), Water, Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Fibre, Modified Potato Starch, Black Pepper, Wheat Starch, Glucose, Flavouring, Salt, Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Disodium Diphosphate), Fennel, Acidity Regulators (Calcium Carbonate, Citric Acid), Barley Malt Flour, Modified Maize Starch, Stabiliser (Sodium Citrate), Black Pepper Extract, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract, Yeast, Turmeric, Battered Chicken Nuggets: Chicken (51%), Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour, Potato Starch, Maize Flour, Soya Protein Concentrate, Maize Starch, Salt, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Yeast, Acidity Regulator (Ascorbic Acid), Dextrose, White Pepper, Flavouring, Breaded Chicken Strips: Chicken Breast (64%), Wheat Flour, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Fibre, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Dextrose, Potato Starch, Yeast, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Carbonate), Modified Maize Starch, Stabiliser (Sodium Citrate), Flavouring, Maltodextrin
Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen. 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 15-17 mins. Place the Battered Chicken Nuggets and Breaded Chicken Strips on a baking tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 2 minutes. Place the Southern Fried Poppets on another baking tray and cook on the top shelf of the oven for a further 13-15 minutes.
Made using EU chicken
2 Servings
Tub. Recycle Bag. Recycle at large supermarket
500g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (235g**)
|Energy
|849kJ / 202kcal
|1995kJ / 476kcal
|Fat
|8.2g
|19.3g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|14.9g
|35.0g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|2.0g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|5.4g
|Protein
|16.1g
|37.8g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 500g typically weighs 470g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 927kJ / 221kcal
INGREDIENTS: Chicken (51%), Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour, Potato Starch, Maize Flour, Soya Protein Concentrate, Maize Starch, Salt, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Yeast, Acidity Regulator (Ascorbic Acid), Dextrose, White Pepper, Flavouring.
2 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (94g**)
|Energy
|927kJ / 221kcal
|871kJ / 208kcal
|Fat
|10.4g
|9.8g
|Saturates
|1.3g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|19.8g
|18.6g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.1g
|Protein
|11.5g
|10.8g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Typical values per 100g: Energy 784kJ / 187kcal
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Fillet (66%), Water, Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Fibre, Modified Potato Starch, Black Pepper, Wheat Starch, Glucose, Flavouring, Salt, Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Disodium Diphosphate), Fennel, Acidity Regulators (Calcium Carbonate, Citric Acid), Barley Malt Flour, Modified Maize Starch, Stabiliser (Sodium Citrate), Black Pepper Extract, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract, Yeast, Turmeric.
2 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (62g**)
|Energy
|784kJ / 187kcal
|486kJ / 116kcal
|Fat
|6.7g
|4.2g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|9.6g
|6.0g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|3.2g
|2.0g
|Protein
|20.4g
|12.6g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Typical values per 100g: Energy 836kJ / 199kcal
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (64%), Wheat Flour, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Fibre, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Dextrose, Potato Starch, Yeast, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Carbonate), Modified Maize Starch, Stabiliser (Sodium Citrate), Flavouring, Maltodextrin.
2 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (80g**)
|Energy
|836kJ / 199kcal
|669kJ / 159kcal
|Fat
|7.4g
|5.9g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|15.4g
|12.3g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|2.0g
|Protein
|16.5g
|13.2g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
