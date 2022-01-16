We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Heat & Enjoy Boneless Chicken Bucket 500G

5(1)Write a review
Heat & Enjoy Boneless Chicken Bucket 500G
£ 3.50
£7.00/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
1995kJ
476kcal
24%of the reference intake
Fat
19.3g

medium

28%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.1g

low

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.0g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
1.7g

medium

28%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 849kJ / 202kcal

Product Description

  • Southern Fried Chicken Poppets: Chopped and shaped formed chicken breast with added water, in a southern fried breadcrumb coating. Battered Chicken Nuggets: Chopped and shaped formed chicken with added water, in a batter coating. Breaded Chicken Strips: Chopped and shaped formed chicken breast with added water, in a breadcrumb coating.
  • Southern Fried Chicken Poppets Breaded Chicken Strips Battered Chicken Nuggets
  • © Copyright 2021
  • 17 mins oven
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

Southern Fried Chicken Poppets: Chicken Breast Fillet (66%), Water, Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Fibre, Modified Potato Starch, Black Pepper, Wheat Starch, Glucose, Flavouring, Salt, Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Disodium Diphosphate), Fennel, Acidity Regulators (Calcium Carbonate, Citric Acid), Barley Malt Flour, Modified Maize Starch, Stabiliser (Sodium Citrate), Black Pepper Extract, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract, Yeast, Turmeric, Battered Chicken Nuggets: Chicken (51%), Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour, Potato Starch, Maize Flour, Soya Protein Concentrate, Maize Starch, Salt, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Yeast, Acidity Regulator (Ascorbic Acid), Dextrose, White Pepper, Flavouring, Breaded Chicken Strips: Chicken Breast (64%), Wheat Flour, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Fibre, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Dextrose, Potato Starch, Yeast, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Carbonate), Modified Maize Starch, Stabiliser (Sodium Citrate), Flavouring, Maltodextrin

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: For best results cook from frozen. 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 15-17 mins. Place the Battered Chicken Nuggets and Breaded Chicken Strips on a baking tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 2 minutes. Place the Southern Fried Poppets on another baking tray and cook on the top shelf of the oven for a further 13-15 minutes.

Produce of

Made using EU chicken

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tub. Recycle Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (235g**)
Energy849kJ / 202kcal1995kJ / 476kcal
Fat8.2g19.3g
Saturates0.9g2.1g
Carbohydrate14.9g35.0g
Sugars0.8g2.0g
Fibre2.3g5.4g
Protein16.1g37.8g
Salt0.7g1.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 500g typically weighs 470g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

1/2 of a pack

Energy
871kJ
208kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
9.8g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.2g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.8g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.6g

medium

10%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 927kJ / 221kcal

  • 17 mins oven
  • Southern Fried Chicken Poppets
  • Battered Chicken Nuggets
  • Breaded Chicken Strips

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (51%), Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour, Potato Starch, Maize Flour, Soya Protein Concentrate, Maize Starch, Salt, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Yeast, Acidity Regulator (Ascorbic Acid), Dextrose, White Pepper, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (94g**)
Energy927kJ / 221kcal871kJ / 208kcal
Fat10.4g9.8g
Saturates1.3g1.2g
Carbohydrate19.8g18.6g
Sugars0.8g0.8g
Fibre1.2g1.1g
Protein11.5g10.8g
Salt0.6g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

1/2 of a pack

Energy
486kJ
116kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
4.2g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.5g

medium

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 784kJ / 187kcal

  • 17 mins oven
  • Southern Fried Chicken Poppets
  • Battered Chicken Nuggets
  • Breaded Chicken Strips

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Fillet (66%), Water, Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Fibre, Modified Potato Starch, Black Pepper, Wheat Starch, Glucose, Flavouring, Salt, Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Disodium Diphosphate), Fennel, Acidity Regulators (Calcium Carbonate, Citric Acid), Barley Malt Flour, Modified Maize Starch, Stabiliser (Sodium Citrate), Black Pepper Extract, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract, Yeast, Turmeric.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (62g**)
Energy784kJ / 187kcal486kJ / 116kcal
Fat6.7g4.2g
Saturates0.7g0.4g
Carbohydrate9.6g6.0g
Sugars0.8g0.5g
Fibre3.2g2.0g
Protein20.4g12.6g
Salt0.8g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

1/2 of a pack

Energy
669kJ
159kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
5.9g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.7g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.6g

medium

10%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 836kJ / 199kcal

  • 17 mins oven
  • Southern Fried Chicken Poppets
  • Battered Chicken Nuggets
  • Breaded Chicken Strips

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (64%), Wheat Flour, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Fibre, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Dextrose, Potato Starch, Yeast, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Carbonate), Modified Maize Starch, Stabiliser (Sodium Citrate), Flavouring, Maltodextrin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (80g**)
Energy836kJ / 199kcal669kJ / 159kcal
Fat7.4g5.9g
Saturates0.8g0.6g
Carbohydrate15.4g12.3g
Sugars0.9g0.7g
Fibre2.5g2.0g
Protein16.5g13.2g
Salt0.7g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
MACCIES ANYONE?

5 stars

TASTES JUST LIKE MACCIES Nuggies

