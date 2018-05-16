Birds Eye Garlic & Herb Corn On The Cob 2 Pack

- Energy364kJ 86kcal4%
- Fat1.4g2%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars7.9g9%
- Salt0.18g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As sold (edible portion) 100g provides:
Product Description
- Corn on the cob seasoned with garlic & herb.
Information
Ingredients
Sweetcorn (94%), Water, Garlic Powder, Salt, Onion Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Parsley, Thickener (Guar Gum), Turmeric, Onion Oil, Natural Flavouring
Storage
Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.
Number of uses
This Pack Contains 2 Portions
Name and address
- Birds Eye Limited,
- Freepost ADM3939,
- London,
- SW1A 1YS.
- Birds Eye Ireland,
- Monread Rd,
Net Contents
2 x Corn
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As sold (edible portion) 100g provides:
|Per Corn on the Cob (edible portion) microwaved provides:
|Energy - kJ
|486kJ
|364kJ
|- kcal
|116kcal
|86kcal
|Fat
|1.9g
|1.4g
|- of which Saturates
|0.4g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|19g
|14g
|- of which Sugars
|11g
|7.9g
|Fibre
|4.0g
|2.9g
|Protein
|4.1g
|3.0g
|Salt
|0.25g
|0.18g
|This Pack Contains 2 Portions
|-
|-
