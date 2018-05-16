We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Birds Eye Garlic & Herb Corn On The Cob 2 Pack

No ratings yetWrite a review
Birds Eye Garlic & Herb Corn On The Cob 2 Pack
£ 1.59
£0.80/each
Per Corn on the Cob (edible portion) microwaved provides:
  • Energy364kJ 86kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.4g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars7.9g
    9%
  • Salt0.18g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As sold (edible portion) 100g provides:

Product Description

  • Corn on the cob seasoned with garlic & herb.
  • 'Birds Eye' and the 'logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited

Information

Ingredients

Sweetcorn (94%), Water, Garlic Powder, Salt, Onion Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Parsley, Thickener (Guar Gum), Turmeric, Onion Oil, Natural Flavouring

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Number of uses

This Pack Contains 2 Portions

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Return to

  • Careline Information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77 Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1800 817 358
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,
  • Naas,
  • Co. Kildare,

Net Contents

2 x Corn

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold (edible portion) 100g provides:Per Corn on the Cob (edible portion) microwaved provides:
Energy - kJ486kJ364kJ
- kcal116kcal86kcal
Fat1.9g1.4g
- of which Saturates0.4g0.3g
Carbohydrate19g14g
- of which Sugars11g7.9g
Fibre4.0g2.9g
Protein4.1g3.0g
Salt0.25g0.18g
This Pack Contains 2 Portions--
View all Frozen Breaded Chicken

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here