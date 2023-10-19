Wicked Kitchen No-Turkey Roast Crown 560g (Serves 4)
£5.00
£8.93/kg
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted Wheat Protein (45%), Water, Reconstituted Wheat Gluten (5%), Reconstituted Wheat Starch, Corn Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Wheat Gluten, Reconstituted Pea Protein (2.5%), Oat Fibre, Palm Oil, Thickeners (Methyl Cellulose, Carrageenan), Onion Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Lemon Juice, Bay Leaf, Garlic Purée, Onion, Firming Agent (Potassium Chloride), Salt, Herbs, Spices, Sunflower Oil, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Sea Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Barley Malt Extract, Iron, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Vitamin B12.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (134g**)
|Energy
|892kJ / 213kcal
|1195kJ / 286kcal
|Fat
|9.3g
|12.4g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|10.9g
|14.6g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|3.2g
|Fibre
|4.9g
|6.6g
|Protein
|19.1g
|25.6g
|Salt
|0.58g
|0.78g
|Vitamin B12
|1.20µg
|1.61µg
|Iron
|6.3mg
|8.4mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 560g typically weighs 536g.
|-
|-
