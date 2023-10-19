We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen No-Turkey Roast Crown 560g (Serves 4)

Wicked Kitchen No-Turkey Roast Crown 560g (Serves 4)

£5.00

£8.93/kg

Part of our Festive Food to Order Range. Available for collection or delivery between 20/12 - 23/12. Checkout your order by 14 Dec 23:45.

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a pack
Energy
1195kJ
286kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
12.4g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.2g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.2g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.78g

medium

13%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 892kJ / 213kcal

Wheat and pea protein roasting crown with a sage and onion stuffing, a garlic melt and bay leaves.
WHEAT & PEA PROTEIN Tender and juicy, savoury wheat & pea protein crown topped with a dreamy melt, sage & onion stuffing and bay leaves. GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
Pack size: 560G

Ingredients

​​​​​​INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted Wheat Protein (45%), Water, Reconstituted Wheat Gluten (5%), Reconstituted Wheat Starch, Corn Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Wheat Gluten, Reconstituted Pea Protein (2.5%), Oat Fibre, Palm Oil, Thickeners (Methyl Cellulose, Carrageenan), Onion Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Lemon Juice, Bay Leaf, Garlic Purée, Onion, Firming Agent (Potassium Chloride), Salt, Herbs, Spices, Sunflower Oil, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Sea Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Barley Malt Extract, Iron, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Vitamin B12.

Allergy Information

Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

560g e

