Product Description
- The Cocktail Bar Cocktail Accessories Kit
- Bringing the Bar to your home with this stylish cocktail accessory kit - all the essential equipment you will need to make that perfect Cocktail. Enjoy!
- This product is intended for the purchase and enjoyment by people aged 18 and above. Please enjoy this product responsibly. Always drink in moderation.
Information
Produce of
Packed in China
Preparation and Usage
- Jigger, Strainer & Cocktail Shaker
- Wipe clean only.
- Glass
- Wash before use.
- Suitable for use in a dishwasher. Not suitable for use in a microwave.
- Please retain packaging for future use.
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
- All Gift Solutions, BV,
- Van Heuven Goedhartlaan 13D,
Lower age limit
18 Years
