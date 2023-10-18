Lego Lites General Assortment

Millions of us know and love our LEGO figure characters and these four offer you a chance to have them with you wherever you go. As a key ring they can be attached to house or car keys to accompany you daily! The handy LED torch in the characters feet can even help you when coming home in the dark! Alternatively add them to your child's school bag and they have access to a torch whenever and wherever they go! Includes batteries and suitable for 5+

H9cm x W4cm x D4cm Requires 2 x CR2025 3V batteries Batteries Included

Select one from Cactus Guy, Shark Guy, Banana Guy or Hotdog Guy Features a torch operating by pressing the chest button Easily attaches to keys, or bags

Preparation and Usage

Suitable from ages 5yrs+

5 Years