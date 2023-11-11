Peppa Pig Family Pack

Pre-schoolers and Peppa fans aged 3 and up will enjoy acting out fun adventures from the Peppa Pig animated series, and dreaming up new ones of their own! Each themed pack includes four articulated figures from the Pig family, ready for lots of storytelling fun. © 2021 ABD Ltd/Ent. One UK Ltd. Hasbro and all related terms are trademarks of Hasbro.

© 2021 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved. PEPPA PIG and all related trademarks and characters TM & © 2003 Astley Baker Davies Ltd and/or Ent. One UK Ltd. HASBRO TM & © 2021 Hasbro.

PRE-SCHOOLERS WILL LOVE ACTING OUT PEPPA PIG ADVENTURES with these Family Figure 4-Pack toys. Each pack has a theme to spark little imaginations. (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.) 4 FIGURES FROM THE WORLD OF PEPPA: there are so many family members and friends in Peppa s world, any group of figures is bound to surprise and delight AN OINKTASTIC ANY OCCASION GIFT for children and Peppa Pig fans aged 3 and up. Great for a festive or birthday present, too

Lower age limit

3 Years