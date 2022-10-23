We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Peppa Pig Vehicles

Peppa Pig Vehicles

£10.00

£10.00/each

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

Peppa Pig Vehicles
Peppa Pig must surely dream of adventure when she takes a ride in the family’s campervan! With the Peppa Pig Little Campervan toy, kids ages 3 and up can pretend that Peppa’s touring the countryside, looking for new places to visit. Inspired by the acclaimed animated series, this Little Campervan toy comes with a 3-inch Peppa figure. Preschoolers can act out scenes from entertainment or dream up their own stories! Look for other Peppa Pig Little Vehicles for more free-wheelin’ fun. (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.) © 2021 ABD Ltd/Ent. One UK Ltd. Hasbro and all related terms are trademarks of Hasbro.
© 2021 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved. PEPPA PIG and all related trademarks and characters TM & © 2003 Astley Baker Davies Ltd and/or Ent. One UK Ltd. HASBRO TM & © 2021 Hasbro.
FUN CAMPERVAN TRAVELS: Act out on-the-go adventures! The 3-inch Peppa Pig figure fits directly into the campervan toy, so kids can pretend she’s a passenger on a fun road tripINSPIRED BY THE TV SHOW: With the Peppa Pig Little Campervan toy, kids can act out scenes from their favorite episodes of the Peppa Pig show or dream up their own storiesROLLING WHEELS KEEP THE FUN MOVING: Push-to-roll action lets kids take Peppa on exciting rides all around the houseAN OINKTASTIC ANYTIME TOY for preschoolers, Peppa fans, and kids ages 3 and upLOOK FOR MORE HASBRO PEPPA PIG TOYS: Play out more Peppa Pig-inspired on-the-go fun with the Little Helicopter, Little Boat, and Little Red Car toys. (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)

Lower age limit

3 Years

