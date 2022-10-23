Peppa Pig Vehicles

Peppa Pig must surely dream of adventure when she takes a ride in the family’s campervan! With the Peppa Pig Little Campervan toy, kids ages 3 and up can pretend that Peppa’s touring the countryside, looking for new places to visit. Inspired by the acclaimed animated series, this Little Campervan toy comes with a 3-inch Peppa figure. Preschoolers can act out scenes from entertainment or dream up their own stories! Look for other Peppa Pig Little Vehicles for more free-wheelin’ fun. (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.) © 2021 ABD Ltd/Ent. One UK Ltd. Hasbro and all related terms are trademarks of Hasbro.

FUN CAMPERVAN TRAVELS: Act out on-the-go adventures! The 3-inch Peppa Pig figure fits directly into the campervan toy, so kids can pretend she's a passenger on a fun road trip INSPIRED BY THE TV SHOW: With the Peppa Pig Little Campervan toy, kids can act out scenes from their favorite episodes of the Peppa Pig show or dream up their own stories ROLLING WHEELS KEEP THE FUN MOVING: Push-to-roll action lets kids take Peppa on exciting rides all around the house AN OINKTASTIC ANYTIME TOY for preschoolers, Peppa fans, and kids ages 3 and up

Lower age limit

3 Years