Dc Universe 12 Fig Assorted

DC Comics 30-cm Action Figure (Styles May Vary)

Create your own stories from the DC Universe with the DC Comics 30-cm Action Figures. Each action figure features 11 points of articulation and detailed comic styling that brings your favourite DC characters to life. Unite with iconic superheroes like the MAN OF STEEL, SUPERMAN and the KING OF ATLANTIS, AQUAMAN to help stop chaos in the universe. Engage your imagination and pose your action figure as you play out your own epic storylines and battles from the DC Universe. With a range of 30-cm figures to collect, expand your DC action figure collection with SUPERMAN, CYBORG and AQUAMAN (each sold separately). Bring home exciting action play with the DC Comics 30-cm Action Figures.

Lower age limit

3 Years